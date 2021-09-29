Police blotter: Merry chase; two assaults; criminal trespass

Butte police reports

Merry chase

Jason Dwight Evans, 38, of Butte led Butte police on a merry chase early Wednesday morning through Uptown Butte, on up into Browns Gulch and nearly to Lowland Campground.

Earlier, Evans had allegedly rammed a car in the 10 block of LaPlatte Street at least three times. Evans headed for the hills when officers arrived.

Evans led police onto Oro Fino Road, Hail Columbia, all the way through to the Lowlands. His truck finally stopped because it was missing a tire.

Evans was jailed at 3:30 a.m. for felony criminal mischief, felony parole violation, driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest and fleeing from the police. He also has an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County.

Man assaulted

Jessica Daniels, 29, of Butte, was arrested for partner or family member assault at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

She was reportedly in an altercation at the rear of the Butte Plaza Mall where it is alleged she punched a man in the face. The victim did have injuries to his nose.

Woman punched