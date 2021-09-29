 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Merry chase; two assaults; criminal trespass
Merry chase

Jason Dwight Evans, 38, of Butte led Butte police on a merry chase early Wednesday morning through Uptown Butte, on up into Browns Gulch and nearly to Lowland Campground.

Earlier, Evans had allegedly rammed a car in the 10 block of LaPlatte Street at least three times. Evans headed for the hills when officers arrived.

Evans led police onto Oro Fino Road, Hail Columbia, all the way through to the Lowlands. His truck finally stopped because it was missing a tire.

Evans was jailed at 3:30 a.m. for felony criminal mischief, felony parole violation, driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest and fleeing from the police. He also has an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County.

Man assaulted

Jessica Daniels, 29, of Butte, was arrested for partner or family member assault at 1 p.m. Tuesday. 

She was reportedly in an altercation at the rear of the Butte Plaza Mall where it is alleged she punched a man in the face. The victim did have injuries to his nose.

Woman punched

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, it was alleged that Robin Jean Sudan, 38, of Butte punched another woman in the 2600 Block of Alice Street. 

She was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Criminal trespass

Tangee Lynn Jessen, 50, of Butte, was arrested at 1 a.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Jessen allegedly broke into a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Montana Street. 

