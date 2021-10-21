Police blotter: merry chase, refusal, felonies, outstanding warrants, fourth offense, youths cited

Unexpected chase

In the early hours Tuesday morning, three Butte residents, Gary David Conan, 41, Mario Baudelio Nava, 34, and Gabriella K. McComas, 23, led Butte police on a merry chase through Uptown Butte.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a recreational vehicle parked near Clark and 7th Street. When the officer drove by, the RV took off. The officer learned that the trailer attached to the RV had been reported stolen in Idaho. The RV, driven by Conan, ended up on Montana and Empire and then headed north on Main.

Police were able to put a stop stick in place, puncturing two of its tires. The RV continued onto Centennial Avenue and reportedly tried to ram a police vehicle with two officers inside. Eventually, the RV hit not only a dumpster, but a fence and tree, before coming to a stop in the 400 block of First Street.

McComas had exited the RV and was hiding out in a yard. She was arrested on a criminal contempt warrant.

Nava was jailed for a felony parole violation.