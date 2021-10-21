Police blotter: merry chase, refusal, felonies, outstanding warrants, fourth offense, youths cited

Unexpected chase
In the early hours Tuesday morning, three Butte residents, Gary David Conan, 41, Mario Baudelio Nava, 34, and Gabriella K. McComas, 23, led Butte police on a merry chase through Uptown Butte.
Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a recreational vehicle parked near Clark and 7th Street. When the officer drove by, the RV took off. The officer learned that the trailer attached to the RV had been reported stolen in Idaho. The RV, driven by Conan, ended up on Montana and Empire and then headed north on Main.
Police were able to put a stop stick in place, puncturing two of its tires. The RV continued onto Centennial Avenue and reportedly tried to ram a police vehicle with two officers inside. Eventually, the RV hit not only a dumpster, but a fence and tree, before coming to a stop in the 400 block of First Street.
McComas had exited the RV and was hiding out in a yard. She was arrested on a criminal contempt warrant.
Nava was jailed for a felony parole violation.
As for Conan, he was arrested for numerous felony offenses, including theft, criminal endangerment, assault on a police officer (no injury), two counts of possession of dangerous drugs (heroin and methamphetamine), and misdemeanors — assault on a police officer (no injury) and possession of dangerous drugs.
He remains in jail on a $40,000 bond.
Refused to leave
Just after midnight Wednesday, officers arrived at the Butte Rescue Mission to investigate a disturbance allegedly caused by Alex Daniel Osier, 24, of Butte.
Officers told Osier to leave the facility. He got angry, slammed the door, continued yelling, and refused to leave. He was jailed for misdemeanor failure to disperse.
Felony warrants
William Eugene Fitch, 57, of Butte was jailed Tuesday night on two felony warrants — parole violation and failure to register as an offender.
Taken to jail
At around 7:50 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Utah to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
Inside the car, sound asleep, was Jeffrey Albert Grosso, 44, of Butte. It was discovered that Grosso had three Montana Highway Patrol warrants out for his arrest so he was taken to jail.
Fourth offense
Jon David Folland, 46, of Butte was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Monday for felony partner or family member assault with reasonable apprehension (fourth offense).
Officers arrived in the 1400 block of Motor View Road to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Folland allegedly threatened the woman and attempted to head butt her.
Car break-in
On Monday morning, it was discovered a pocket knife and cell phone holder were taken from a car parked in the 1900 block of Wall Street
Cracked window
It was reported late Monday morning that a window at the New Hope Pregnancy Center at 320 S. Idaho St., had been cracked. After viewing on-site video, it was discovered that a transient had been sleeping on the front porch, leaned against the window and cracked it.
Youths cited
—On Monday afternoon, a 13-year-old student at East Middle School was cited for possession of marijuana.
—On Tuesday afternoon, a 15-year-old student at Butte High School was cited for damaging a sink in the men’s restroom.