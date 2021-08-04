Police blotter: Mayhem at Walmart; stolen car arrest

Butte police reports

Mayhem at Walmart

Late Tuesday afternoon shoppers at Walmart were surprised when a Sheridan woman began yelling and throwing items.

Officers were dispatched to the store at around 5:30 p.m. to talk to Josette Maedene Dubois, 44, who was reportedly racing a shopping cart around the store and creating an unsafe environment for customers. After refusing to leave the store, staff employees tried to stop her, but were unsuccessful. That’s when she began throwing things, the police report notes.

The woman was found in the produce department. Officers tried to talk to her, but she appeared to be under the influence. There was a brief struggle when an officer tried to gain control. She was finally arrested and jailed for criminal trespass to property and resisting arrest.

Car stolen

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday an officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle that passed him matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle.

The officer stopped the car and spoke with the two occupants, one of whom was the driver, Erika Michelle Stratton, 28, of Butte. After being questioned, Stratton was arrested for possessing stolen property. The passenger apparently had no involvement and was released.

