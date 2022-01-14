Police blotter: Man with machete; aggravated DUI; asleep in stolen vehicle; tires slashed

Butte police reports

Man with machete

On Wednesday morning, it is alleged that Brenden Lee White, 30, of Butte threatened two people with a machete at a residence on 6th Street. He then reportedly took a drill from the residence and damaged a table and a tree during the disturbance.

White was jailed on two counts of felony assault with a weapon and the misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and theft.

Aggravated DUI

At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Spencer William Cox, 28, of Butte, was involved in an accident near the intersection of Harrison and Harvard. He was arrested nearby in a parking lot.

Cox was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, open container in vehicle, failure to identify himself and vehicle after being involved in an accident, and careless driving.

Stolen vehicle

Officers received a call at noon Monday about a suspicious female in the 1300 block of Grizzly Trail.

When they arrived, Jessica Raylene Smith, 24, of Butte was sleeping in a car that had been reported stolen out of Anaconda.

Smith was arrested for the felony offenses of possession of stolen property and parole violation. She also had a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant out for her arrest.

Crimes and misdemeanors

Late Monday afternoon, someone took a cord that was plugged into a car parked in the Trinity Loop area.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, a call came in regarding a man and woman having a loud verbal argument in the 600 block of South Wyoming. When officers arrived, the man had already left.

A trailer was taken Tuesday from the 1900 block of South Warren Avenue. It was later recovered in the area of Garrison and C Streets.

It was reported Tuesday morning that someone had slashed a tire on seven vehicles parked at Health & Human Services, 700 Casey St.

On Wednesday morning, a gray 2022 Ram pickup was taken from the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave. The truck was later recovered in Missoula.

A rental property in the 600 block of South Main Street was broken into sometime early Wednesday, but nothing was missing.

A man refused to put on a mask and get off a Butte-Silver Bow transit bus early Wednesday afternoon. He was finally convinced to exit the bus.

Eggs were thrown at a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Kaw Avenue Wednesday evening. The egg thrower also broke a window of a residence in the same location.

