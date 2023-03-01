Butte police reports

Man with a gun

Late Tuesday morning, a man was walking in the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue, carrying a .22-caliber rifle. An officer stopped to question him and asked where he was going. He told the officer he was headed south to shoot it, but then decided to give the rifle to the officer and he would retrieve it later.

Don’t come knocking

On Monday night, Taylor Luke O’Neal, 31, of Butte was knocking on the door of a residence in the 900 block of West Copper Street.

The residents did not know O’Neal and called the police. He was arrested as he had a warrant out for his arrest for felony parole violation.

Big M arrest

Kaylyn Diane O’Neill, 21, of Butte was a passenger in a car that was stopped at the upper parking lot on the Big M.

Turns out O’Neill had four warrants out for her arrest out of Butte-Silver Bow and an additional two out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. She was booked into the jail at 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Felony warrants

Late Monday night, officers received notice that Keith Adam Gallagher, 37, of Butte was on Joy Lane.

Gallagher had felony warrants out for his arrest for possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation. He was taken to jail.

Aggravated assault

Cameron Michael Lundy, 34, of Butte was arrested Monday night in the 2800 block of Moulton Street on a felony aggravated assault warrant out of Butte Justice Court.

More reports

A road rage incident between two men in the 3300 block of Monroe was resolved just before police arrived.

A package containing a humidifier was stolen from a porch in the 1700 block of Oregon Avenue.

A laptop was taken from a vehicle parked near Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St.

Two neighbors were having a loud disagreement in the 3000 block of Busch Street, but when the police showed up, the duo decided to call it a day.