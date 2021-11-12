Police blotter: man with a gun, felony warrants, threatening messages, asleep at the wheel

Man with a gun

At around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman living on Pearl Street called 911 to say a man had pulled a gun on her. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

According to police reports, the woman let Jeremiah Richard Gardner, 44, of Butte stay in her home but told officers she and Gardner are not in a relationship.

Apparently Gardner wanted to sleep because when she went to wake him, he pulled a BB gun out from the waistband of his pants.

Gardner was arrested on a complaint of felony assault with a weapon. While being handcuffed, a vial of suspected drugs was found and he was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, too.

Felony warrants

—Tiffany Tyan Berger, 46, of Butte was jailed Wednesday afternoon on felony warrants, including probation violation.

—Cory Duane Gustafson, 45, of Butte was jailed just after midnight Wednesday on felony warrants that included violation of release condition and possession of dangerous drugs.

Threatening messages

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, police were called to the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

The woman told officers that Mychal Trey Sneed, 26, of Butte had sent her threatening messages and then came to her home.

Sneed was jailed on a complaint of misdemeanor partner or family assault (reasonable apprehension).

Asleep at the wheel

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Harrison and Holmes where a man was reportedly asleep in his vehicle while in the traffic lane.

An officer woke up Wolfgang Basel, 19, of Butte, who appeared to be intoxicated. He took a Breathalyzer at the Butte Detention Center and blew over the legal limit.

He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence per se.

Several offenses

Late Tuesday night, a Montana Highway patrolman arrested Sheena Jean Bauslaugh, 37, of Butte for several offenses.

She was taken to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, criminal contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Miscellaneous events

—On Tuesday morning it was discovered that the window of a camp trailer parked in the back yard of a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut had been broken.

—A Hamilton man called Tuesday morning to report that he just discovered a box of 40 knives was missing from his car. He believes they were taken while his car was parked at the Butte Civic Center on Oct. 23, during a gun show.

—A person living in the 2000 block of Walnut called Tuesday morning to report that an extension cord had not been stolen, as previously reported. The cord had been found.

—On Tuesday afternoon, an officer was sent to McDonald’s, 1000 Grizzly Trail, to investigate a man passed out in his vehicle. It turns out the man was just sleeping and when the officer talked with him, he showed no signs of being intoxicated.

—It was discovered Wednesday morning that an unoccupied house in the 1900 block of Dewey Boulevard was broken into. Items taken included hand tools, a shop vacuum and a curio cabinet.

—On Wednesday afternoon, a 1992 Dodge Dakota was taken from the 700 block of South Montana Street.

—A storage unit on 5 Mile Road was broken into Wednesday afternoon. Several power tools and a generator were taken.

—A backpack and a wallet were taken Wednesday afternoon from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 700 block of South Colorado Street.

—Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a man called 911 to say he just heard three gunshots. When officers arrived, another neighbor reported he had heard them, too. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

—A report came in Thursday afternoon that a generator had been taken from property on Saddlerock Road.

