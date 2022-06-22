Police blotter: man stabbed, lady takes off with truck, high-speed chase, drugs found

Man stabbed

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday an intoxicated man was found bleeding from a suspected stab wound behind the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St.

He was taken to St. James Healthcare. The case is under investigation.

Truck taken

Late last Thursday night, a Deer Lodge man met a lady and the two drove to the Flying J in Rocker. He got out to purchase some items in the store but when he returned, his 2013 Chevy Silverado was gone, and so was the lady.

The pickup and the lady have yet to be found.

High-speed chase

Just after midnight Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Town Pump in Rocker to check on a man who was parked in the lot and slumped over the steering wheel.

An officer approached the car and recognized the man as Darren Penner Watt, 34, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest. The officer told Watt to exit the vehicle. Watt had other ideas and decided to high tail it out of there.

Watt reportedly got back onto I-90 heading toward Butte. He took the Excelsior and Platinum exit at a high rate of speed. Because of how fast Watt was driving in a residential area, the officer deemed the pursuit unsafe.

Not too long after, Watt was seen standing on the porch of a residence near the intersection of Wyoming and Aluminum. When he saw the officers, he spit out some blue pills. He was taken to St. James Healthcare and given Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment. Once cleared, he was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for felony tampering with evidence and two felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants, along with the miscellaneous offenses of reckless driving, eluding police, resisting arrest, driving without a valid driver’s license, and no liability insurance.

Several cars hit

In the 900 block of Utah Avenue, several cars were hit by a white Ford Expedition at around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Soon after, the alleged hit-and-run driver, Dallas Jay Spletstoser, 43, of Butte returned to the scene with a baseball bat.

Spletstoser appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to the jail where he was given a Breathalyzer. He tested more than twice over the legal limit.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no liability insurance, and driving with expired license plates.

Felony warrants

—Late Tuesday night, Christopher Patrick Carey-Mason, 37, of Butte was arrested as he was getting into an apartment through a window in the 1500 block of Oregon Avenue. He had a no-bond felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation.

—It was reported Tuesday night that Norman Michael Chase Jr., 42, of Helena was acting strange near the World Museum of Mining. Turns out he had a felony $25,000 warrant out for his arrest out of Lewis and Clark County and was taken to jail.

Drugs discovered

On Tuesday afternoon, Robert Wayne Clapper and Caitlin Melissa Kittner, both 33 and of Butte, were refusing to leave a residence in the 400 block of South Main Street and officers arrived to help with the eviction.

Turns out there were alleged drugs at the residence and both people had out-of-jurisdictions warrants out for their arrest.

Clapper was also jailed for felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation, transfer of illegal articles, and for the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

Kittner’s alleged crimes included the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs, possession with intent to sell, transfer of illegal articles and revocation of sentence, and for the misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recent crimes and misdemeanors

—There was some vandalism reported at the Kennedy School, 1101 N. Emmett Ave. Two security cameras, flood lights and windows were damaged. There was also some graffiti on the building.

—The passenger side window of a car parked at the Montana Club, 3540 Harrison Ave., was broken out. An air soft gun was taken.

—Two juvenile males were reportedly throwing rocks at each other in Chester Steel Park.

—A cell phone was reportedly taken from the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St.

—A utility trailer was stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of East Second Street.

—Someone punched a hole in the gas tank of a U-Haul truck while it was parked at the La Quinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park Dr.

—Apparently an intoxicated man was causing a disturbance at the Montana Club, 3540 Harrison Ave. He disappeared before police arrived.

—A purse was stolen from an unlocked car parked outside the Acoma Lounge, 60 E. Broadway St.

—The door of a vacant residence in the 100 block of East Platinum Street was damaged. A chandelier was broken inside the home, as well.

