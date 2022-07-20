Police blotter: Man on the run arrested; tools, vehicle stolen; vandalism at Stodden

Butte police reports

Man on the run

Earl James Perrine, 40, of Butte was arrested at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for the felony offenses of probation violation and possession of dangerous drugs, and the miscellaneous offenses of no liability insurance in effect, stop sign violation, improper turn, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving while eluding police, and unlawful restraint.

According to the police report, Perrine had allegedly been involved in a pursuit stemming from traffic violations and had exited his vehicle and entered his house in the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue.

A woman then left the home and told officers that Perrine attempted to keep her in the home but she was able to get away. Officers then went into the home found Perrine hiding in the basement. It is alleged he was in possession of dangerous drugs when arrested.

Monday night arrest

Sierra Joan Berg, 34 of Alberton was taken to jail just after 9 p.m. Monday for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and out-of-jurisdiction warrant, and misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Berg had two warrants out for her arrest from Lake County. It is also alleged that she was in possession of methamphetamine while being booked.

Several warrants

Amy Jean Hout, 47, of Butte was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Main Street for misdemeanor theft, four felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants, and one misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Additional crimes

It was discovered Monday morning that some construction equipment was taken from a work site at Glacier Bank, 1880 Harrison Ave.

Approximately $300 worth of tools were reported taken Monday morning from a vacant house in the 300 block of East Broadway Street.

A 2022 Toyota Tundra truck was stolen Monday from J&C Body Shop, 3600 Harrison Ave., but was later recovered in the 1600 block of Yale Avenue.

It was reported Monday afternoon that some juveniles carved their initials into a memorial at Stodden Park.