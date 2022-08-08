Police blotter: Man living in vacant home; abrasive with officer; disorderly conduct

Butte police reports

Felony burglary

Robyn Rene Ockler, 55, of Butte was found residing in a vacant home on La Platte Street and was booked into the jail around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for felony burglary of a residence.

Abrasive with officer

Officers were patrolling just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of Main and Aluminum, when they witnessed a man walking with a handyman jack.

The man, later identified as Derek Stephen Bumgardner, 42, of Butte, saw the cops and began acting suspicious. When they stopped to talk to him, he became very abrasive and told the officers he was on his way to work.

Turns out, Bumgardner had an out-of-jurisdiction warrant out for his arrest. He put the jack down when asked, but then attempted to resist arrest, so he was also jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Probation violation

Richard Paul Girard Jr., 43, of Butte was booked into the jail early Wednesday afternoon for felony probation violation.

Disorderly conduct

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers arrived at St. James Healthcare to investigate a disturbance.

David John Ferre, 70, of Butte reportedly was leaving the medical facility against medical advice, but then took a swing at hospital personnel and once in the parking lot, tried to dislodge a windshield wiper from a car.

Ferre was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

On a tangent

Late Thursday night, a call came in about a woman who had kicked the door and the machines at the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St., before taking off. An employee gave officers a description of the woman.

Turns out the woman was Misty Dawn Sprague, 41, of Butte, who reportedly had made her way down to the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., where she was causing another disturbance.

Sprague was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and resisting arrest. In addition, she had a Montana Highway patrol warrant out for her arrest.

Arrest warrants

On Thursday night, an officer saw Randy James Fugle, 42, of Butte driving and knew he had warrants out for his arrest for misdemeanor simple assault and criminal trespass.

Fugle was taken to jail.

Partner assault

Daniel Leo Towne, 62, of Butte was arrested late Saturday afternoon for felony partner or family member assault and the misdemeanor offense of tampering with a communication device.

According to the police report, a woman call 911 and the dispatcher heard the woman screaming and a man yelling in the background.

The victim told police that Towne allegedly pushed her down the stairs and also broke her cell phone.

Recent DUIs

Emily Jo Conlan, 22, of Butte was arrested by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol at around 2:30 a.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, unlawful possession of alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt.

Tia Renee Gonzalez, 29, of Butte was arrested at around 2 a.m. Sunday for misdemeanor aggravated DUI.

Joseph Patrick Moran, 36, of Butte was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for driving under the influence (refusal).