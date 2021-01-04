Police blotter: Man jumps out of vehicle; New Year's Eve arrests; 2021 DUI; driver flees accident

2021 DUI

While investigating a large fight taking place at around 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day in the 2800 block of Kennedy, officers saw a vehicle parked but still running at the intersection of Kennedy and Sampson. They noted that the driver, Cole Robert Johnson, 18, of Butte was asleep behind the wheel.

When they woke Johnson up, he reportedly seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he tested over the legal limit.

He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence while under the age of 21.

Driver flees accident

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of the Bert Mooney Airport on a report of a single vehicle traffic accident.

When they arrived at the scene, the suspect’s vehicle was found on airport property. It had struck a light pole and then went through a fence. The driver, Tanner Taylor Bakke, 27, was nowhere to be found as he had fled on foot.

As officers followed Bakke’s footprints, they retrieved his wallet and a suitcase.

Eventually, he was found in the 300 block of Galaxy Drive, which is adjacent to the airport.