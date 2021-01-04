Police blotter: Man jumps out of vehicle; New Year's Eve arrests; 2021 DUI; driver flees accident

Butte police reports
Outstanding warrants
While being transported to St. James Healthcare New Year’s Eve night, Shawn Patrick Kolczak-Hardy, 28, of Butte jumped from the vehicle.
Quickly located in the area of Platinum and Placer streets, Kolczak-Hardy was informed he had a couple of outstanding warrants for his arrest. His response was to take off but he didn’t get too far before an officer was able to take him to the ground.
Although he resisted the officer’s attempts to arrest him, he was eventually handcuffed and taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor warrants for assault, criminal contempt and felony probation violation
Men arrested
Also on New Year’s Eve, officers were dispatched to the Copper King Hotel to investigate some suspicious activity.
While at the scene, officers talked to two Butte men, Corey Duane Gustafson, 45, and Jayson Lee Harris, 30, regarding the activity.
Gustafson was arrested on a warrant out of Butte for criminal contempt and Harris was arrested for felony parole violation. Both men were then transported to the Butte Detention Center.
2021 DUI
While investigating a large fight taking place at around 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day in the 2800 block of Kennedy, officers saw a vehicle parked but still running at the intersection of Kennedy and Sampson. They noted that the driver, Cole Robert Johnson, 18, of Butte was asleep behind the wheel.
When they woke Johnson up, he reportedly seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he tested over the legal limit.
He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence while under the age of 21.
Driver flees accident
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of the Bert Mooney Airport on a report of a single vehicle traffic accident.
When they arrived at the scene, the suspect’s vehicle was found on airport property. It had struck a light pole and then went through a fence. The driver, Tanner Taylor Bakke, 27, was nowhere to be found as he had fled on foot.
As officers followed Bakke’s footprints, they retrieved his wallet and a suitcase.
Eventually, he was found in the 300 block of Galaxy Drive, which is adjacent to the airport.
Bakke was placed into custody for misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving while suspended or revoked, and hit and run. He also had two felony warrants out of Lewis and Clark County.
Felony assault
At 4 p.m. Thursday, police officers pulled up at the corner of Granite and Main just as Lewis Richardson, 39, of Billings was reportedly ready to hit another man with a pool stick.
Officers placed Richardson on the ground, handcuffed him and transported him to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for felony assault with a weapon.
Driver recognized
During a routine traffic stop on Front and Arizona at midnight Thursday, an officer recognized the driver as Christopher Lee Rasmussen, 36, of Butte who had a no-bond warrant for his arrest as well as Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
During the investigation, officers discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used to inject methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Rasmussen was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor contempt warrant.
Tires slashed
Early Thursday morning, a man living in the 2100 block of Farragut had his tires slashed — again. A video shows two male juveniles and police are attempting to identify them.
False alarm
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Covellite Theater’s silent alarm went off. When officers arrived, it was just a realtor showing the building to a prospective buyer. The realtor had forgotten to tell the owner about the appointment.
Packages taken
- A man living in the 2300 block of Amherst received a message at 3 p.m. Thursday that a package had been delivered. When he got home, it was gone.
- It was reported early Thursday afternoon that a package was taken from the porch of a residence in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
Battling duo
Also on Thursday afternoon, two neighbors got into a verbal argument. When officers arrived, the duo decided to start the New Year off right and go their separate ways.
Vehicle break-ins
On Thursday night, some vehicles in the area of West Silver and West Gold were broken into. Stolen items included a pair of binoculars, work books, other bags, a jacket and miscellaneous items.
Misbehaving youths
Just before midnight New Year’s Eve, two male juveniles threw some items at a vehicle in the 1700 block of Holmes. Officers searched the area but could not locate the juveniles.
Change of heart
A woman had a change of heart in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day. She had gone into the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St., and stolen some masks. A half-hour later, she was back at the store to return them.
Would-be thief
On Saturday afternoon, a man saw someone trying to enter his friend’s vehicle, which was parked on East Park Street. The suspect took off when the man and the vehicle owner came near. They chased the suspect but then lost him.
Shots heard
It was reported Saturday afternoon that someone was shooting a gun in Oro Fino Gulch but when officers arrived, no one was near the area.
Man with a gun
Just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man saw someone with a gun behind a home in the 900 block of Nevada. Officers could not locate anybody.