Police blotter: man in basement, aggravated burglary, stolen property, arrest assist, sound asleep

Man in basement

A woman living in the 700 block of Sixth Street called to say a man was in her basement and needed to leave the premises.

When officers arrived before 1 a.m. Thursday, they identified the man as Michael Edward Zielinski Jr., 38, of Butte.

Zielinski had an active felony warrant out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

Aggravated burglary

Late Wednesday night, Howard William Hiner Jr., 55, and Rhonda Lynn Hiner, 34, both of Butte, along with Casey Eugene Heavyrunner, 46, of Billings, were jailed for felony aggravated burglary.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Washington Street to investigate a disturbance.

A woman staying at the residence with two men and another woman told officers that the three people pounded on the door looking for the two men inside and were kicking the door as well. When she opened the door, the trio forced their way in, knocking her against the wall.

Once in, an altercation took place. One of the men at the residence was hit over the head with a mug, which then broke. A frying pan was used as well.

Howard Hiner also had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest.

Stolen property

At around noon Wednesday, an officer recognized a 1989 GMC pickup and trailer at the Flying J in Rocker. Both had been stolen earlier in the day.

Behind the wheel was Michael Allen DeLucia, 32, of Butte who was arrested for the felony and misdemeanor offenses of buying/possessing stolen property.

Arrest assist

On Wednesday morning, police were called to the 1200 block of Motor View to assist Probation and Parole, along with the Montana Highway Patrol, in the arrest of Joshua James Henry, 36, of Butte.

Henry was jailed for two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony probation violation, along with an MHP warrant.

Sound asleep

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, a call came in about a woman sleeping in a blue car outside Lisac’s Tri-Stop at 2544 Harrison Ave.

When an officer arrived, Tracy Lynn Boucher, 44, of Butte was not sleeping. She was arrested on three outstanding warrants out of Gallatin County and Butte-Silver Bow County.

Tried and failed

At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, Reece Jaren Wandler, 19, of Butte tried to get behind the bar at the Richest Hill Casino.

When he didn’t get his way, Wandler drove away on his mountain bike. He was stopped by an officer and arrested without incident

Pellet gun

A call came in Monday afternoon that there was a man walking with a gun. Turned out to be a pellet gun in his pocket.

Criminal mischief

—It was reported Monday afternoon, that someone broke three windows of a church under renovation in the 700 block of South Dakota Street.

—Early Monday evening, someone deliberately broke a garage window and damaged its door in the 1700 block of Wall Street.

—Late Monday night, six eggs were thrown at a residence in the 20 block of East Center Street.

Tools stolen

Sometime Monday, someone took some tools from a residence in the 5000 block of Wynne Avenue

Mail box hit

A mail box was hit by a car Tuesday morning in the 4800 block of South Warren.

Car vandalized

On Tuesday afternoon, a car was vandalized in the Butte High School parking lot.

