Police blotter: Man hits woman, brought to jail, early-morning 'run,' car gone

Man hits woman

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday a 53-year-old woman reported being struck by William Leonard Sloan, 56, of Butte at a residence in the 3600 block of Gaylord.

When officers arrived, Sloan was arrested for felony partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

Brought to jail

Yellowstone County law enforcement officers brought Zachary Wayne Carter, 33, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center late Wednesday morning on outstanding warrants.

Carter was jailed on these warrants that included the misdemeanor offenses of theft and two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

Early-morning ‘run’

Sean Terrance McLaughlin, 42, of Butte was arrested around 7 a.m. Wednesday for the felony warrants of probation violation and revocation of sentence, and the new misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief, simple assault, obstructing a peace officer, and tampering with a communication device

Police were called to the 600 block of South Dakota Street to investigate an assault. The woman told officers that McLaughlin had pulled her out of her car and then struck her in the face. It is also alleged he threw her cell phone against a building. Wearing black shorts and a T-shirt, McLaughlin took off running, but officers caught up to him in the 600 block of South Montana Street.

Car gone

Sara Mae Wellsted, 39, of Butte was arrested Tuesday night for felony motor vehicle theft.

A woman was giving Wellsted a ride home but stopped at an apartment at Silver Bow Village, 910 Evans. When she came out, her passenger and her car were gone.

Wellsted later pulled back into the complex and was arrested.

New tenant

Shelby Dawn Jones, 23, of Butte was booked in to the Butte jail late Tuesday morning for felony probation violation out of Powell County

Naked guy

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a call came in about a naked man running around Emma Park. When officers arrived, he was all dressed and gathering up his belongings.

Reported break-in

A storage unit at Sentry Storage, 1110 Hayes, was reportedly broken into. The break-in was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

A bit rude

Late Tuesday afternoon, a man was reportedly rude while at a business located on Curly Gulch Road. He left before officers arrived.

Yelling at others

On Tuesday night, a woman in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue was knocking on residents’ doors and yelling at people in the neighborhood. An officer told the woman to stop her yelling, get off the porches and if dispatch received any more complaints, she’d be going to jail. The woman decided to “zip it” and leave.

Missing wallet

Also on Tuesday night, a woman was out walking on the trails near the Mining Museum. When she returned to her car, a window had been broken out and her wallet was missing.

Expensive bikes

It was discovered late Wednesday morning that two Pinarello mountain bikes valued at $21,000 were taken from an unlocked U-Haul parked in the 100 block of East Broadway Street. A suitcase was stolen.

Way too close

On Wednesday afternoon, three juvenile males were setting off fireworks too close to a fireworks stand near the intersection of Olympia and Warren. The trio was told to knock it off.

Stolen vehicle

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a 2001 black Nissan Pathfinder was stolen while parked in the 2700 block of Colusa Street.

Don’t come back

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man was refusing to leave Spud McGee’s at 541 S. Main St. He finally agreed to go and was told never to come back.

Enough is enough

Some kids were lighting fireworks near their neighbor’s old garage in the 200 block of Baden Street. That neighbor called dispatch just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. An officer arrived at the children’s house and the kids were told no more fireworks for the night, and from now on, “light them in front of your own house.”

