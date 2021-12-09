Police blotter: Lug nuts removed; resisting arrest; theft in parking lot; porch pirates strike; credit union vandalized

Butte police reports

Lug nuts removed

It was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that two people parked their cars off Continental Drive and Highway 2. The two then left in one car and left the other car behind. When they came back, the man got into his vehicle and drove away. He didn’t get too far as all the lug nuts had been taken off and the wheels then fell off.

PFMA, twice

Late Tuesday night, Desarae Dawn Cummings, 41, of Butte was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault (physical contact) and resisting arrest.

When police arrived at a residence in the 2300 block of Massachusetts, Cummings was reportedly yelling at an elderly man. She appeared to have been drinking and allegedly struck another man and a woman while in the house.

Locked out

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Thomas Ybarra, 69, of Butte had accidentally locked himself out of his apartment in the 100 block of West Broadway Street.

Ybarra reportedly contacted his neighbor to see if he had a key, which he didn’t. This angered Ybarra, who yelled at the neighbor and pushed a window out of its frame.

He was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Alleged shoplifter

At 9:30 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., to investigate a theft of two salads and a sandwich valued at $16.

After going over video footage, the officer recognized the alleged shoplifter as Mary Celeste Gardipee, 36, of Butte.

She was located later and arrested for the misdemeanor shoplifting crime. She also had felony warrants out for her arrest for probation violation and revocation of sentence.

Erratic driver

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, an officer witnessed an erratic driver on Platinum and Washington.

The cop was able to stop the vehicle at Montana and Iron.

The driver, Chase Michael Myers, 25, of Butte, reportedly appeared nervous and a field sobriety test was done. There was no detection of alcohol, but the officer learned Myers had a warrant out for his arrest out of Lake County.

Just as he was to be handcuffed, he pulled away and continued to resist and reportedly made an attempt to grab the officer’s weapon. Another officer arrived to assist and Myers continued to resist. He eventually ended up on the ground on his stomach.

The officers were then able to handcuff Myers and get him in the car.

Lake County law officials were not interested in having Myers extradited, but he was jailed for the felony offenses of assaulting a peace officer (two counts) and probation violation, and misdemeanors — resisting arrest, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and failure to have one or two tail lamps

Theft in parking lot

A staff member at Butte High School contacted the school resource officer at about noon Wednesday. Some students had witnessed a man going through cars in the parking lot at Silver and Colorado.

An officer arrived and stopped William Robert Hampton, 21, of Billings, who was still in the parking lot and carrying some things in his hands.

While being detained, one of the students brought a video to the attention of the officer. The video reportedly showed Hampton inside one of the cars.

He admitted to being inside the vehicle and was arrested. While being booked, a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia were found in his possession, along with a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Hampton was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of theft from a motor vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle, criminal trespass to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garage break-in

It was discovered early Monday morning that a garage located in the 1000 block of Placer had been broken into. Tools and other items were taken.

Packages stolen

On Monday morning, a package was taken off a porch in the 2100 block of George St.

The following morning, packages were taken from a residence in the 100 block of Trinity Loop.

Jeep stolen

Early Monday afternoon, a red 1989 Jeep Cherokee was taken from the 700 block of Nevada Street

Credit union vandalism

It was reported Wednesday morning that someone had glued the cash dispenser door shut on an ATM machine at Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union, 1925 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

