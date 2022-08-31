Police blotter: Landlord pepper sprayed; 3 a.m. intruder in yard; aggravated DUI

Butte police reports

Landlord pepper sprayed

Last Friday afternoon, a tenant being evicted from a residence in the 1700 block of Longfellow Street, allegedly pepper sprayed his landlord before leaving the premises. The case is under investigation.

Criminal contempt

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, Cody James Dodd, 29, of Butte was arrested outside the Hanging 5, 2110 Harvard Ave.

He had a Butte City Court warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Yelling and screaming

A man living in the 300 block of South Dakota Street called police at around 3 a.m. Monday because a woman was reportedly in his yard, yelling and screaming, and exposing her breasts to him and his children. She allegedly attacked him when he told her to get out of his yard.

Not long after, Phaedra Gibson, 47, of Butte was found near Dakota and Porphyry, and she was taken into custody for obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Aggravated DUI

Madison Rae McKernan, 18, of Butte was pulled over on Farragut Street at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. She appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests.

At the jail, a Breathalyzer reportedly showed she was twice over the legal limit and was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Samantha Jean Gray, 28, of Butte just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Gray was stopped while traveling eastbound on I-90 near Mile Marker 233. She was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense), possessing marijuana in the passenger area of the vehicle, and speeding.

Knife thrown

Lois Mae Cherne, 64, of Butte allegedly threw a knife at a man during an argument in the living room of a residence in the 200 block of Bavaria Street. He allegedly had a cut on his finger.

She was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Tuesday arrests

Michael James Huntington, 31, of Butte was arrested late Tuesday morning as he had a no-bond warrant for violation of a protection order.

Paige Marie Layne, 27, of Butte was jailed at around 11 p.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property in the 1200 block of East Second Street.

Additional reports

A rear window on a van parked in the 2000 block of Aberdeen Street was broken.

Someone entered a home in the 1100 block of West Mercury Street by breaking a basement window. Stolen was a small black safe, along with some cash.

A number of tools were stolen from the interior of a house under construction in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue.

An employee at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., had her small white purse stolen while working.

Someone unsuccessfully attempted to cash a check that belonged to someone living in the 700 block of Sampson.

A man sitting in his car at Broadway and Dakota reported another man came up, knocked on his window, and started yelling and screaming at him.

A side-by-side was stolen while it was parked at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave. It was later recovered, undamaged, down in the creek bed.

Stolen from a home in the 3900 block of Wynne Avenue was a 14-inch cut-off saw, along with numerous other tools.

An unattended campfire was put out in the 800 block of South Arizona Street.

When the people staying in a room at Eddy’s Motel, 1205 S. Montana St., checked out, they also helped themselves to a comforter, blanket and towels.