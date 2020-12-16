Police blotter: Juveniles arrested in pot shop break-ins; restraining order violation

Butte police reports

Juveniles arrested in pot shop break-ins

Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, have been arrested in conjunction with the recent burglaries at local medical marijuana dispensaries.

It was reported on Nov. 30 that Collective Elevation at 34 E. Galena St., and Silver Bow Cannabis, 2005 Harrison Ave., had been broken into, and there was an attempted break-in at Herbaceous Dispensary, 1250 Harrison Ave.

These cases remain under investigation.

Order violation

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Silver Bow Homes on a report of a disturbance.

When speaking with the victim, it was determined that Travis James Jensen, 22, of Butte had violated a restraining order by being in the apartment. He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

