 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police blotter: Juveniles arrested in pot shop break-ins; restraining order violation
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Police blotter: Juveniles arrested in pot shop break-ins; restraining order violation

{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

Butte police reports

Juveniles arrested in pot shop break-ins

Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, have been arrested in conjunction with the recent burglaries at local medical marijuana dispensaries.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was reported on Nov. 30 that Collective Elevation at 34 E. Galena St., and Silver Bow Cannabis, 2005 Harrison Ave., had been broken into, and there was an attempted break-in at Herbaceous Dispensary, 1250 Harrison Ave.

These cases remain under investigation.

Order violation

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Silver Bow Homes on a report of a disturbance.

When speaking with the victim, it was determined that Travis James Jensen, 22, of Butte had violated a restraining order by being in the apartment. He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News