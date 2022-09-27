Police blotter: Just couldn't chill; jail tabs adding up

Police reports:

Just couldn’t chill

Police say a Butte woman could have avoided legal troubles altogether if she just would have followed a simple request. She didn’t.

Officers were called to Gilligan’s Tobacco Shop on East Front Street shortly after midnight Monday regarding a dispute between two women that started in a bar area in the back.

They told one of the women — 40-year-old Lauren Burley Cobb — to wait outside just off the property until her boyfriend arrived to get her. Do that, they said, or get arrested.

But Cobb kicked one of the officers, threw a punch at another, got arrested, and when taken to jail, kicked an officer there, police said. She was booked on three felony complaints of assaulting a peace officer and misdemeanors for resisting arrest and failing to disperse.

She was still in jail Tuesday morning with no bond set.

Jail tabs adding up

Brandon Lee Marquardt was in the Butte jail Tuesday morning with bail set at $352,085 for several combined charges but with no-bond holds for others. Besides new offenses, police say, he had six outstanding court warrants for previous ones.

Police were driving in the 1400 block of Hobson Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday and spotted Marquardt, 39, in a pickup outside a house. He hid his face, got out, walked behind a wooden fence and then went inside the house.

The pickup turned up stolen from Flathead County and an ATV loaded on the back had been stolen in June. Police talked to people inside the house and arrested Marquardt.

He faces two new felony complaints for allegedly possessing stolen property and had warrants for previous offense that include assault with a weapon, theft by deception, criminal mischief and criminal endangerment.