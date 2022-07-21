Police blotter: Joyride on construction equipment; DUI arrests; stopped on pass

Butte police reports

Just taking a spin

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Claudia Patricia Campodonico, 43, of Butte decided it was a good idea to hop on some construction equipment, a Volvo vibratory compactor, and take it for a spin.

She only got about 500 feet from Cinz Bar when officers heard her tell another woman as she jumped down from the compactor, “I told you I could drive that (expletive)!”

Although she reportedly told officers she was only “messing around,” she was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

There was no damage done to the compactor, which weighs around 24,000 pounds.

More DUIs

Brian Joseph Rooney, 45, of Butte was booked into the jail around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for driving under the influence (first offense).

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Leonard Allen Larson, 53, of Bozeman at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for driving under the influence (second offense).

Not ready to leave

On Wednesday night, Gilbert Abreu-Barrueta, 67, of Butte was reportedly refusing to leave the Town Pump at 3700 Harrison Ave. When an officer arrived, he still made no effort to leave.

He was jailed for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Felonies, misdemeanors

At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jessica Louise Tonkin, 45, of Butte was stopped by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol on I-90 near Homestake Pass.

She was arrested for the felony offenses of buying or possessing stolen property and possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and being a habitual offender operating a vehicle.

Slamming door

A call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday that someone in the 300 block of South Dakota was repeatedly opening and slamming the door on their car.

Turns out that person was allegedly Luke Wayne Guccione, 41, of Butte, who had a misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant out for his arrest. He was taken to jail.