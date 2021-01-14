 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Jailed for assault; in fighting mood
Police blotter: Jailed for assault; in fighting mood

Police badge

Butte police reports

Jailed for assault

Officers arrested Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte Wednesday night after a complainant at the Napton Apartment, 25 E. Granite St., told them Turville assaulted him by putting him in a head lock and punching him in the face. The victim had injuries consistent with his story.

Turville was taken to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

In fighting mood

Donald Lee Atkinson Jr., 39, of Butte was reportedly going from room to room trying to open the doors at the Motel 6, 220 N. Wyoming St., late Wednesday night.

Atkinson was told by police officers to return to his room, but after giving it some thought, he decided to challenge the officers to a fight instead and kept refusing to return to his room.

He was taken into custody and jailed for failure to disperse.

