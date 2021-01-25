Police blotter: Jailed for assault; arrested twice; theft warrant; trespassing, attempted theft; heroin found

Three theft counts

Cory Mitchell Spindler, 45, of Butte was arrested Sunday night on three counts of misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor trespass to property, and criminal contempt.

While patrolling in the area of Continental and Hayes at 10 p.m., an officer found Spindler hiding under a trailer in a secured area of Continental Storage. The report said he had been in the process of taking propane tanks from several stored trailers.

Heroin found

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Montana and Holland.

It was noted that a passenger in the vehicle was Jacob Lee Hahn, 38, of Butte, who had a partner or family member assault warrant out for his arrest. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

While being processed, 2.7 grams of heroin along with small baggies were found in his possession, along with other drug paraphernalia. He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent for sale and felony use of property subject to forfeiture (cash).

Felony burglary