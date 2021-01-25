Police blotter: Jailed for assault; arrested twice; theft warrant; trespassing, attempted theft; heroin found

Butte police report
Jailed for assault
At 7:53 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of First Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman.
When they arrived, they spoke with both the suspect and the victim.
The victim told police that Jerald Lee Philp, 52, of Butte slapped her during an argument, causing redness to her face. Philp was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Arrested twice
On Saturday afternoon, officers went to the Napton Apartments where Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte was refusing to leave the premises. She was jailed on a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property.
Turvillle was released later that night, and by 2 p.m. Sunday, she was back at the Napton, again refusing to leave. She was arrested a second time and was taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Theft warrant
Caitlin Melissa Kittner, 32, of Butte was arrested early Sunday afternoon on a felony theft from Nov. 30, 2020. She also had a contempt warrant out of Butte City Court.
Three theft counts
Cory Mitchell Spindler, 45, of Butte was arrested Sunday night on three counts of misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor trespass to property, and criminal contempt.
While patrolling in the area of Continental and Hayes at 10 p.m., an officer found Spindler hiding under a trailer in a secured area of Continental Storage. The report said he had been in the process of taking propane tanks from several stored trailers.
Heroin found
At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Montana and Holland.
It was noted that a passenger in the vehicle was Jacob Lee Hahn, 38, of Butte, who had a partner or family member assault warrant out for his arrest. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
While being processed, 2.7 grams of heroin along with small baggies were found in his possession, along with other drug paraphernalia. He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent for sale and felony use of property subject to forfeiture (cash).
Felony burglary
On Friday morning, a man entered a residence he was working on in the 700 block of South Main Street and saw a woman just as she ran out the back door.
Officers arrived and began canvassing the area. They located Brittany Rose Neely, 30, of Butte in the 900 block of South Main Street and located stolen tools from the residence in the 800 block of South Main.
Neely was arrested and booked at the Butte Detention Center for felony burglary and for an outstanding warrant from the Montana Highway Patrol.
Curfew violation
At 2:40 Saturday morning, four girls, ages 15 to 16, were each cited for a curfew violation. The teens were parked on Three Bears Drive.
No fireworks
Sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday, a woman living in the 7300 block of Continental Drive thought she heard fireworks going off. When officers arrived there was nothing there.
TV taken
It was discovered late Sunday night that someone stole a television from a vacant room at the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell. The thief got in via a window.