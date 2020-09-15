Police blotter: Jailed for arson; simple assault; multiple charges

Butte police reports
Jailed for arson
Butte police and fire department officials headed to a field that was burning at Maryland and Third Streets just after 8 p.m. Monday.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
A witness reported seeing a man set the field on fire in three different locations.
Officers said a man fitting his description, Joshua Cuyle, 26, homeless, was spotted on Nevada and Second, where he made an unsuccessful attempt to hide behind a vehicle.
When questioned, he gave officers a false name, and once put inside the police car, he spit in it.
After looking at prior booking photos, police identified the alleged arsonist as Cuyle. While being booked, three cans of beer were found in his backpack and the same type of beer can was found at the scene.
Cuyle was jailed for felony counts of arson and probation violation, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Simple assault
Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police officers were called to the Party Palace where an assault had just occurred.
According to the alleged victim, she was an acquaintance of Robert Francis Heppler, 49, of Butte and he reportedly grabbed her by the hair, pushed her to the ground, and her head hit the ground.
A witness confirmed the victim’s version and Heppler was arrested for simple assault and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Several offenses
At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 100 block of Elderberry Lane regarding a male/female altercation.
The 27-year-old victim told officers that Andrew Skyler Strumpfer, 25, of Butte hit her, severely injuring her jaw. A witness corroborated her story.
Strumpfer refused to cooperate and took off running. An officer caught up with him and he and Strumpfer fell to the ground.
While being arrested, he made continual threats toward the victim.
At the Butte Detention Center, officers found four small baggies containing a white crystal substance, a scale, and a small safe (which held a torch, spoon, a mushroom stem, and possible meth) inside Strumpfer's backpack.
He was jailed for multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses including — criminal contempt, possession with intent to sell, possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of intimidation, resisting arrest, partner or family member assault, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.