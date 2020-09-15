Police blotter: Jailed for arson; simple assault; multiple charges

According to the alleged victim, she was an acquaintance of Robert Francis Heppler, 49, of Butte and he reportedly grabbed her by the hair, pushed her to the ground, and her head hit the ground.

A witness confirmed the victim’s version and Heppler was arrested for simple assault and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Several offenses

At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 100 block of Elderberry Lane regarding a male/female altercation.

The 27-year-old victim told officers that Andrew Skyler Strumpfer, 25, of Butte hit her, severely injuring her jaw. A witness corroborated her story.

Strumpfer refused to cooperate and took off running. An officer caught up with him and he and Strumpfer fell to the ground.

While being arrested, he made continual threats toward the victim.

At the Butte Detention Center, officers found four small baggies containing a white crystal substance, a scale, and a small safe (which held a torch, spoon, a mushroom stem, and possible meth) inside Strumpfer's backpack.

He was jailed for multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses including — criminal contempt, possession with intent to sell, possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of intimidation, resisting arrest, partner or family member assault, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

