Police blotter: Items stolen in stadium break-in; road rage with possible gunshots; felony assault

Butte police reports

Break-in at Copper Mountain

The announcer’s booth in 3 Legends Stadium at Copper Mountain Park was broken into either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Items stolen include the scoreboard remote, PA equalizer, PA microphones, some baseballs, and other baseball gear. There were also other storage sheds entered and officials are working on a complete list of any additional stolen items.

Anyone with any details can call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.

Road rage report

A road rage report came in just after 1 a.m. Sunday. It reportedly started at McDonald’s, with a couple of shots allegedly fired near the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue. The case is under investigation.

Saturday DUI

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Shane Christopher McManamon, 33, of Butte for misdemeanor driving under the influence, no liability insurance in effect, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Felony assault

Matthew Todd Bowen, 46, of Butte was taken into custody just after midnight Sunday for the felony offenses of partner or family member assault (strangulation) and violation of release condition.

According to the police report, Bowen allegedly punched his girlfriend at a residence in the 200 block of Bavaria. It is also alleged that he held her down and grabbed her by the neck, choking her.

Inebriated man

Late Saturday night, officers were called out to Sagebrush Sam’s to investigate a call about a highly-intoxicated man who had tried to get into the club with his own alcohol.

Michael Shane Gesek, 41, of Butte had already left the area in his truck when police arrived. Witnesses gave officers a description of the truck and the license plate number. Located as he headed back to Butte, officers tried to stop Gesek as he continued onto the Iron Street exit.

An officer put out stop sticks at Montana and Iron, flattening two of Gesek’s tires. His truck finally stopped near the intersection of Platinum and Colorado, and he was taken into custody for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense) and the misdemeanor offenses of fleeing from police, failure to show proof of insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Unlawful restraint

On Sunday afternoon, police arrived at a residence in the 200 block of West Woolman Street to investigate an alleged assault that took place in the 3000 block of Moulton street.

A woman, who had facial injuries, told officers she had been choked by Jeremiah Lee Small, 38, of Butte.

He was jailed for the felony offense of partner or family member assault (unlawful restraint).

Several warrants

On Friday afternoon, officers were called to a business in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue, to check out a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity. It was believed the vehicle had been involved in an earlier theft.

Inside the car were Tamarra Bree Norris, 20, of Butte and Tamikka Violet Norris, 20, of Helena.

When questioned, Tamarra took off on foot but was quickly captured. Tamikka, meanwhile, gave a fictitious name.

Tamarra had two local warrants out for her arrest, along with four out of Lewis and Clark County. Tamikka had four Lewis and Clark County warrants out for her arrest.

Both women were also arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

Causing a disturbance

At around 5 a.m. Monday, officers headed to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., to confront Alonzo Dean Otherbull, who was causing a disturbance.

Otherbull was ordered to leave the premises, but he reportedly just clenched his fists and told one of the officers he was going to break his nose.

So, he was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and criminal trespass to property and off to jail he went.

Flags stolen

It was reported Friday afternoon that a Ukrainian flag and a women’s suffrage flag were taken from a home in the 300 block of North Excelsior Avenue.

Separate ways

Two men were seen arguing Friday night near the intersection of Elizabeth Warren Avenue and Blacktail Loop. When officers arrived, the men had already gone their separate ways.

Move it along

A woman was found sleeping on the walking trail off Harrison Avenue at around 8 p.m. Friday. She was asked to move it along.

Keep it down

Late Friday night, there were loud parties at two difference residences in the 600 block of West Granite Street. Both groups were told to keep it down.

Motorcycle taken

It was discovered Sunday morning that a motorcycle had been stolen from the back of a truck that was parked at La Quinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.