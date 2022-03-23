Police blotter: Iron beams, dumpsters stolen; aggravated DUI; criminal mischief

Police reports

Odd items stolen

There were a few odd items taken on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

It was reported Monday afternoon that two large 40-foot iron beams were stolen from a trailer parked in the 900 block of West Granite Street. The iron beams are valued at $3,500 each.

Meanwhile, sometime in the early hours Tuesday morning, two large gray dumpsters were stolen near a business in the 600 block of Utah Avenue. The business owner said that a special truck is needed to move the dumpsters and he has no idea who would have taken them.

Aggravated DUI

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Zachary James Cunningham, 46, of Butte Monday night for the misdemeanor offense of aggravated driving under the influence.

Assistance needed

Late Tuesday night, officers arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Galena Street to talk to a woman who had requested assistance. The woman stated she had been in an argument with Richard Allen Butler, 42, of Butte and he hit her. She had minor facial injuries so he was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (physical contact).

A woman living in the 400 block of South Main Street alleged Joshua Wayne Blaz, 41, of Butte grabbed her Tuesday afternoon and dragged her by the hair. During the alleged assault, she also hit her face on the table. Blaz was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (physical contact).

Criminal mischief

Catherine Gardiner Redfern, 66, of Butte was jailed Tuesday night for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

According to the neighbors, Redfern deliberately drove her pickup into her neighbor’s shed in the 900 block of North Excelsior Avenue.

Miscellaneous reports

A checkbook was taken from a car parked in the Star Lanes Bowling Alley.

Two construction signs were taken in the 2100 block of Bluebird Trail.

An unidentified man was causing a disturbance at Taco Bell, 2939 Harrison Ave. When an officer arrived, the man had already taken off.

A man living in the 100 block of East Platinum Street had all four wheels and tires taken from his 2007 Chevy pickup. In addition, a stereo was stolen from his 2002 Toyota Sequoia.

When a Butte man went to jail, he left his silver 2003 Honda Civic parked in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. When he got out of jail, it was gone.

A wallet was taken from a car parked in the 1000 block of West Galena Street

A 5-foot x 8-foot single axle trailer, along with a grill guard, chrome wheels and tires were taken from a residence in the 2100 block of Wild Horse Meadows.

Police were called about an estimated 30 people fighting outside Cinz Bar. When officers arrived, the bartender said it was just two men fighting, not 30, and the amateur pugilists had already left.

