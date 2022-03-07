Police blotter: Indecent exposure; criminal contempt warrant; multiple warrants; criminal trespass; fight over truck; felony strangulation

Butte police report

Indecent exposure

A woman called 911 late Friday morning to report that a man was walking around exposing himself in the parking lot at Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave. He then got into an older truck and drove away.

Taken to jail

Late Friday night, an officer saw Daniel Levi Hammond, 41, of Butte walk into the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., and knew he had three warrants out for his arrest. He was jailed for two felony offenses for criminal contempt, a felony violation of release condition, and the misdemeanor offense of possessing drug paraphernalia (syringes).

At about 11:38 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. Apparently, Scott Henning Lindeblad, 44, of Butte entered the establishment, and got a fountain drink he didn’t pay for and headed for the casino, where he left his backpack at the front counter. Lindeblad then reportedly insisted on getting his backpack returned, but refused to pay for his drink and allegedly pushed a female clerk before walking out. He was picked up and brought to jail.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Dennis Elvin Sullivan, 28, of Butte was at Walmart when he called police dispatch to report that a man was taking photos of a vehicle in the parking lot. Turns out Sullivan had a $5,000 warrant for his arrest out of Butte District Court and was taken to jail. As for the unknown photographer, he was not around when police arrived.

Advice not taken

Shane Raymond Moore, 46, of Butte was warned earlier Saturday not to return to the 1800 block of Silver Bow Homes. If he did, he would be arrested.

Well, at 10:30 p.m., Moore decided to try his luck again. His luck didn’t hold and he was jailed for a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant and the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and criminal trespass to property.

Second offense

Late Saturday afternoon, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Melissa Nicole Ramey, 33, of Butte for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (second offense).

Fight over truck

It was after 2 a.m. Saturday when police were called to the 100 block of North Henry St. to investigate an ongoing argument between two men.

Reportedly, the argument was over a truck and Timothy James Atkins, 43, of Butte was alleged to have pushed the other man up against a building.

Atkins was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault, a Butte City Court warrant for criminal contempt and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

Felony offense

Police were called to the 400 block of South Main Street at 1:52 a.m. Saturday to investigate an argument between a man and woman.

The woman alleged that Ryan Kendall Lewis, 34, of Butte put his hands over her mouth and nose, and also put a pillow over her face.

He was jailed for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and the misdemeanor offense of violating a no-contact order.

Arrested twice

Richard Paul Girard Jr., 42, of Butte was arrested twice on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m. Girard got upset with Silver House staff and kicked the glass out of one of the facility’s doors. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Girard bonded out late Thursday night and once he made it down to the jail’s lobby he reportedly began yelling and screaming. An officer tried to talk to him, but he allegedly started throwing stuff and stomping around. Back to jail he went.

Other incidents

Someone entered a vacant home Friday afternoon in the 800 W. Quartz Street and took two security cameras

It was 2 a.m. Saturday and loud music was upsetting those living in the 500 block of North Franklin. An officer arrived at the door at told the inhabitants to turn it down.

Early Saturday afternoon, a car’s passenger side mirror was broken off while it was parked at the Silver Bow Homes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.