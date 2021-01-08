Police blotter: Idling car stolen; restroom vandalized; threat of assault; payment stopped on check

Butte police reports

Accord stolen

Shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday a man went out to start his 1999 Honda Accord in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue. A few minutes later, ready to leave for work, he went out and the car was gone.

Bathroom vandalism

A paper towel holder was broken off late Wednesday morning at the Town Pump, 2711 Harrison Ave. A witness told a police officer that a heavy-set woman between the ages of 35 and 40 broke it.

Threats made

A man said Wednesday afternoon he was being harassed by another man in the 30 block of South Main Street. According to police reports, the victim said the man allegedly threatened to assault him over a woman the victim was seeing.

Check stopped

It was reported Wednesday that a woman wrote a check for $220 to get her dogs released from Butte Animal Control. After she left with her dogs, however, she stopped payment on the check. The case is under investigation.

