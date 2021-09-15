Police blotter: Home burglarized; stolen flowers, garden troll; gunshots reported; topless woman on trail; passing counferfeit bill

Butte police reports

Assault case

The third time was a charm for Jennifer Elizabeth Barth, 45, of Butte who was jailed for partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

According to police reports, officers went to America’s Best Value Inn not once, but three times Monday to investigate a disturbance involving Barth and a male individual.

During the third investigation, the desk clerk told officers that Barth was the aggressor, and so she was arrested.

Home burglarized

A man came home at 5:35 p.m. Monday to find Tamarra Bree Norris, 20, of Butte burglarizing his home on Colorado Street.

Norris then took off by way of the back door, but was located a short time later near the 800 block of South Main Street.

During the arrest, three checks belonging to the victim were in her possession, along with a syringe of suspected heroin and more syringes.

She was jailed for three felonies — burglary of a residence, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and criminal contempt, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.