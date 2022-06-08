Police blotter: Home burglarized; knife threat; aggravated DUI; knocked unconscious

Butte police reports

Home burglarized

It was discovered around noon Monday that a home on Elderberry Lane had been broken into. Items missing included a rifle, a safe, Apple iPad, and an Apple iPad air.

Felony violation

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Hannah Kelly Murphy, 35, of Butte was brought over from the Missoula Detention Center for a felony violation of release condition.

Making threats

On Monday at 8 a.m., officers arrived at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., to investigate a disturbance.

According to witnesses, Misty Dawn Sprague, 41, of Butte was reportedly threatening to stab people with a knife.

She was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of simple assault. She also had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Aggravated DUI

An officer noticed a driver speeding at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday as he was headed north on Montana Street. The officer then witnessed the man making a sharp right turn. He was also spinning his tires.

Jason Richard Dean Holms, 28, of Butte was pulled over. He allegedly had a beer bottle in the center console and smelled of alcohol.

Holms reportedly failed a sobriety test and after taking a Breathalyzer, it reportedly showed he was over twice the legal limit.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (second offense), open container in the vehicle, and careless driving.

Traffic stop arrest

During a traffic stop late Tuesday night near the intersection of Green Lane and Elizabeth Warren, Scott Anthony Nuthak, 30, of Butte was arrested for two felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants.

Outstanding warrants

Early Tuesday afternoon, Benjamin Michael Bryant, 32, of Butte was walking down Utah Avenue pushing a lawnmower. Turns out Bryant had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest, along with a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was transferred to the jail.

Duncan Donald Brass, 36, of Butte was also arrested early Tuesday afternoon on several warrants, including the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault, criminal contempt (three counts), no liability insurance in effect, and operating a vehicle without current registration.

In and out

Mid-morning Tuesday police arrested Danny Michael Cunningham, 30, of Butte for the misdemeanor offense of criminal trespass to property.

Cunningham, who was reportedly intoxicated, was allegedly going in and out of people’s yards in the 900 block of California Avenue.

Knocked unconscious

Police arrived at a residence in the 600 block of South Jackson Street to investigate a disturbance at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Inside the home, a woman was found lying face down on the kitchen floor.

She told officers that Andrew Michael Cross, 26, of Butte had thrown her against the wall, causing her to lose consciousness.

Cross was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault.

Crimes and misdemeanors

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, it was reported that a truck parked at Fairmont Hot Springs had been broken into. Items taken included a computer, two Apple iPads, an Apple iPhone, headphones, and a first aid kit.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, it was reported that pair of scissors and sunglasses were taken from another vehicle parked at Fairmont Hot Springs.

It was discovered at noon Monday that gas had been siphoned from a car parked in the 100 block of North Main Street of gas.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, a MacBook Pro was taken from a car parked in the 1000 block of South Wyoming Street.

A trailer and four-wheeler were stolen from the 2800 block of Quincy Street early Tuesday morning. The four-wheeler was later recovered behind CVS Pharmacy.

At noon Tuesday, a woman reported that a bag of clothing and a Bible were taken from her truck while parked at Fairmont Hot Springs.

A 1997 Honda Civic parked on East Granite Street was stolen at around noon Tuesday. It was later recovered a few blocks away.

On Tuesday afternoon, a stolen trailer out of Missoula was recovered in the 700 block of South Alabama Street.

Just before 2:30 Wednesday morning, two 16-year-old boys were caught sleeping inside the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St. They were both cited for curfew violation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.