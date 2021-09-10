Police blotter: Hit in head; window broke; felony DUI; routine stop

Butte police report
Hit in the head
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man living in the 700 block of Main Street was hit in the head with a rock when he confronted a man in his yard.
He was taken to St. James Healthcare where he was treated and released. Police are looking for a suspect.
Window broke
Late Thursday afternoon, Jaide Marie Andersen, 19, of Butte admitted to police that she broke a window to get in an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Main Street.
She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Felony DUI
James Walter Schoonover, 53, of Butte was jailed just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for felony driving under the influence, felony parole violation, and several misdemeanor offenses, including driving without liability insurance, obstructing a police officer, and no license plates.
Routine stop
At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during a routine traffic stop, Leta Marie Matteson, 38, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested as she had two felony violation of release condition arrest warrants out of Butte District Court.
Jailed Wednesday
Shylao Naomi Belgarde, 30, of Butte was arrested and jailed Wednesday night for felony probation violation.
Off to jail
At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jerhmia Douglas Caddell, 35, of Butte took a 1963 Chevy Impala from the 800 block of Hornet Street. He brought it back a short time later and got into an argument with the owner as he thought he had permission.
While walking down Hornet Street, an officer learned Caddell had absconded from probation and parole and was taken to jail.