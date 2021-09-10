Police blotter: Hit in head; window broke; felony DUI; routine stop

Butte police report

Hit in the head

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man living in the 700 block of Main Street was hit in the head with a rock when he confronted a man in his yard.

He was taken to St. James Healthcare where he was treated and released. Police are looking for a suspect.

Window broke

Late Thursday afternoon, Jaide Marie Andersen, 19, of Butte admitted to police that she broke a window to get in an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Main Street.

She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Felony DUI

James Walter Schoonover, 53, of Butte was jailed just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for felony driving under the influence, felony parole violation, and several misdemeanor offenses, including driving without liability insurance, obstructing a police officer, and no license plates.

Routine stop