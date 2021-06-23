 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Hindering investigation; unwanted trespassers; assault at mission; felony violation
Hindering investigation

While police officers were investigating a potential incendiary device at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., Kayla Charleigh Hoffman, 29, of Butte ignored officers’ orders to stay away from the scene.

Hoffman continued to get in the way of the investigation and continued to interrupt, so she was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer. She also had a warrant out for her arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Unwanted men

  • At 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Butte Rescue Mission called to report an unwanted man, Robel Lovel Howard, 33, of Butte, at the facility. When police arrived, Howard, who has trespassed before at the Butte Rescue Mission, was exiting one of the buildings. He was arrested for misdemeanor trespass to property.
  • Jordan Ellis Pederson, 29, of Butte was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor trespass to property. An officer was called to a residence in the 700 block of West Park Street. According to the people living there, Pederson came in uninvited and they had no clue who he is.

Simple assault

Andrew Joseph Darocha, 34, of Butte was arrested late Tuesday afternoon for misdemeanor assault.

Officers responded to the Butte Rescue Mission where Darocha reportedly assaulted one of the workers by attempting to hit him.

Felony violation

Officers were in the 2200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist Probation and Parole on a search.

Once the search was completed, Jorey Vialpando, 32, of Butte was arrested on an outstanding district court warrant and felony violation of release condition.

