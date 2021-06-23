Police blotter: Hindering investigation; unwanted trespassers; assault at mission; felony violation

Butte police reports

Hindering investigation

While police officers were investigating a potential incendiary device at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., Kayla Charleigh Hoffman, 29, of Butte ignored officers’ orders to stay away from the scene.

Hoffman continued to get in the way of the investigation and continued to interrupt, so she was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer. She also had a warrant out for her arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.