Police blotter: Gun in face, swerving on I-15
Police blotter: Gun in face, swerving on I-15

Police reports:

Gun in the face

A Butte man was arrested late Saturday afternoon for allegedly pointing a pistol in a neighbor’s face.

Police say a resident in upstairs apartment in the 100 block of Elderberry Lane heard commotion in the unit below and knocked on the door to check on the couple living there. Nobody answered so the neighbor yelled inside an open window asking if everyone was OK, police said. The neighbor said Robert Burnett, 20, then opened the door and stuck a 9 mm pistol in his face.

Burnett told police he and a woman were arguing and he thought the neighbor was trying to get inside the apartment so he drew the weapon.

He was arrested on a felony complaint of assault with a weapon and released from jail on Monday.

Swerving on I-15

A person called police early Sunday morning and said a woman was passed out in a Jeep at a convenience store on Harrison Avenue with a young boy in the passenger seat.

The woman left before officers arrived, but a witness followed her and police pulled the driver over on I-15 shortly after 3:40 a.m. The woman, 27-year-old Elizabeth Katlyn Thomer, had a 5-year-old boy with her and appeared to be under the influence of something, police said.

She failed field sobriety tests at the scene and at the jail and was booked for misdemeanor DUI, felony criminal endangerment and child endangerment and misdemeanor reckless driving for swerving on the interstate.

She was still in jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $20,000.

