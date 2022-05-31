Police blotter: Gun fired following argument; misdemeanor DUIs; man drives off embankment; felony PFMA

Butte police reports

Man with a gun

Not long before midnight Friday night, officers were called to a Rocker hotel where a man reportedly was firing a gun.

According to the police report, Mason Addison Torres, 22, of Butte got into an argument with a woman at America’s Best Value Inn. He allegedly left the hotel, grabbed a .45 caliber handgun and fired at least two rounds.

When police arrived, Torres still had the handgun in his possession. It is also alleged that prior to the disturbance, he left a 3-year-old unattended in a hotel room.

He was arrested for the felony offenses of criminal endangerment and endangering/abandoning or neglect, and the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Vehicles still running

Rudolph Cooper Ketchum of Butte was arrested at around 5:45 a.m. May 26 for misdemeanor driving under the influence, first offense. It is alleged that Ketchum was intoxicated and asleep while his vehicle was running in the 2100 block of Marcia Street.

With his car running and still in gear, a Butte man allegedly fell asleep in the McDonald’s drive-thru at about 3 a.m. Friday. An officer arrested Brock Tyler Peterson, 22, at the scene and he was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal).

Found in alley

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Shala Lynece Hood, 33, of Butte was stopped by an officer in an alley in the 300 block of Montana Street.

Hood had two felony warrants out for her arrest out of Lewis and Clark County. She also allegedly resisted the officer’s effort to place her in custody and was jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Off an embankment

Shortly before 5 a.m. May 26, it is alleged that Page Merel Passmore, 26, of Butte, drove his vehicle through a yard and off an embankment in the 100 block of Milky Way.

Passmore was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (first offense) and reckless driving.

Wanted men

At around 11 p.m. May 25, an officer observed Joshua James Henry, 36, of Butte in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue, and knew Henry was wanted for felony probation violation and felony violation of release condition. He was taken to jail.

Jeremiah Burton James Marry, 36, of Butte was taken into custody last Thursday afternoon. Officers received a call about an unwanted man in an apartment in the 1000 block of Nevada Street. Marry had a $100,000 warrant out for his arrest for felony revocation of sentence.

On Sunday at around 4 a.m., an officer located Cory Mitchell Spindler, 46, of Butte at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., and knew he had several warrants out for his arrest. He was taken to jail where he was booked on misdemeanor warrants of theft by deception, partner or family member assault and three counts of criminal contempt.

Throwing, smashing

At around noon Saturday, officers got a call that Joseph Allen Hall, 45, of Butte was smashing and throwing things inside a Butte residence in the 700 block of West Park Street.

Hall reportedly admitted to throwing things around, breaking a mirror and a plastic tote. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Women assaulted

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Shane William Stevens, 27, of Butte, was taken into custody, jailed for felony partner or family member assault with serious bodily injury, misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and two miscellaneous counts of tampering with a communication device. It is alleged Stevens was involved in a dispute with two female relatives at a residence in the 1300 block of Sampson Street. One of the women sustained an arm injury during the incident and he reportedly took phones away from both women.

Late Saturday afternoon, Jesse Brown, 40, of Butte was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault with physical contact and tampering with a communication device. It is alleged that while at a residence in the 1900 block of Roberts, Brown slapped and hit a woman, and took her cell phone.

MHP arrests

Douglas William Smith, 37, of Butte was arrested late at night May 26 on several warrants, including felony parole violation, two felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants, and four miscellaneous out-of-jurisdiction warrants.

Steve Roy Rubens, 54, of Butte was arrested around 4 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Joseph Michael Dorscher, 28, of Butte was taken to jail at around 3 a.m. Friday for the miscellaneous offenses of misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence, open container in vehicle, speeding, no liability insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

David LeRoy Denasha, 33, of Butte was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of possession with intent to sell, use of property subject to forfeiture, and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suspected drugs

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Sadie Cheryl Sawyer, 33, of Anaconda was stopped near the intersection of Marcia and Wilson. She was allegedly driving a car that was stolen earlier from the Alano Club and reportedly had in the car’s center console a baggie of suspected drugs and some pills.

Sawyer was jailed for felony possession of a stolen car, felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.