Police blotter: Grandmother terrorized; aggravated DUI; flicked cigarette

Butte police reports

Grandmother terrorized

Just after midnight Wednesday, Paige Christine Williams, 18, of Butte was jailed for the misdemeanor partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.

A woman contacted police about removing her grandchildren from her home on “A” St., because she was afraid of them. She reported that they had been terrorizing her, particularly her 18-year-old granddaughter who she alleged hit her and knocked her to the ground.

Williams also allegedly took her grandmother’s cell phone and would not give it back to her.

When investigating officers arrived, the grandchildren were gone but it was noted that the woman had a noticeable bruise near her left eye.

Officers found Williams at another home, and after interviewing her, she was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Aggravated DUI

An officer stopped to assist a man whose black Cadillac was stuck in a snowbank near Montana and Mercury streets at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.