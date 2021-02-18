Police blotter: Grandmother terrorized; aggravated DUI; flicked cigarette

Butte police reports
Grandmother terrorized
Just after midnight Wednesday, Paige Christine Williams, 18, of Butte was jailed for the misdemeanor partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.
A woman contacted police about removing her grandchildren from her home on “A” St., because she was afraid of them. She reported that they had been terrorizing her, particularly her 18-year-old granddaughter who she alleged hit her and knocked her to the ground.
Williams also allegedly took her grandmother’s cell phone and would not give it back to her.
When investigating officers arrived, the grandchildren were gone but it was noted that the woman had a noticeable bruise near her left eye.
Officers found Williams at another home, and after interviewing her, she was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Aggravated DUI
An officer stopped to assist a man whose black Cadillac was stuck in a snowbank near Montana and Mercury streets at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.
Dylan Thomas Bartle, 28, of Butte was also slurring his words and failed a sobriety test, according to the report.
Bartle was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he again failed a sobriety test and tested over twice the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Flicked cigarette
Dalilah Danyell Johnson, 27, of Butte flicked a cigarette at an officer early Tuesday afternoon when the officer responded to a second disturbance call in the 1300 block of Grizzly Trail. The act got her arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Officers had been to the address earlier in the day. Johnson was feuding with her neighbors about a trash can, and at that time was told to calm it down. She went back to her house and the officers left.
Police were called again on a report that Johnson was allegedly at her neighbors’ window and yelling profanities at them and putting garbage in their yard and police were called again.
The 27-year-old woman was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.