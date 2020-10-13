Police blotter: Gas theft; clerk foils theft; package taken on Daly Street; trailer hitch stolen; tiki torches, not fire

It was also reported Saturday that an equalizer hitch to a camp trailer was taken while it was stored at Great Western Storage.

Garage break-in

A man was in the process of remodeling his Ramsay home Saturday night when he noticed that his garage door was open. Items taken included a chain saw and motorcycle helmet.

Just resting

A call came in Saturday night about a suspicious vehicle behind the World Museum of Mining. The man in the vehicle told officers he was just resting but left the area after being questioned.

Possible assault

Officers are investigating a sexual assault that may have occurred in the early Saturday hours. The case is under investigation.

No fire

Firefighters were called out to a possible fire Sunday night at a residence in the 200 block of Elderberry. Turned out the fire was just Tiki torches placed on the porch.

Fallen tree

A tree fell in the 3200 block of Edwards Monday afternoon and knocked out a power line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.