Police blotter: Furious football fan; 'borrowed' car; tires flattened; report of gunshots; thief trades bicycle for Blazer

Around noon Friday, someone took a homemade flat-bed trailer from a residence in the 200 block of Nassau Street.

Topper vandalized

Late Friday afternoon, a vehicle with a topper on it was vandalized in the parking lot at St. James Healthcare. The back window of the topper had been broken out.

Shots heard

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, someone heard two shots fired in the vicinity of Montana and Park. The incident was investigated and no one else heard anything.

Not welcome

Just before midnight Saturday, a man in a gray shirt would not leave Slainte, 43 W. Park St., after being told several times he was not wanted. He also punched someone while in there. Officers were told of the man’s identity and were asked to let the man know he was not welcome in the establishment anymore.

Car break-in

While parked at Domino’s Pizza at 2101 Harrison Ave., someone broke into the car and took a wallet with $12 in change, credit card and water.

Phone missing