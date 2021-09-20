Police blotter: Furious football fan; 'borrowed' car; tires flattened; report of gunshots; thief trades bicycle for Blazer

Butte police reports
Furious football fan
Furious because the Seattle Seahawks lost in overtime Sunday to the Tennessee Titans, James Dale Sieminski, 43, homeless was screaming in the street and threatening to shoot someone in a trailer park at 5100 S. Warren.
When officers arrived, they were told Sieminski also yelled profanities at a woman living in the trailer park, approached her and opened the gate into her property.
Sieminski was jailed for felony probation violation, and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.
Several warrants
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Granite Street to investigate a disturbance.
At the scene was Reece Jaren Wandler, 19, of Butte who had a felony warrant for his arrest for theft and four outstanding misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants.
Wandler was taken to jail.
'Borrowed' car
Garry Wayne Courtney, 29, of Butte reportedly borrowed a 2012 Toyota car on Saturday but did not return it.
The following day, after reporting the car stolen, the owner found it in the 500 block of Dakota Street, minus several items — a battery, parts of the engine, the stereo, and more than a few dents.
When officers arrived, a truck pulled up, but quickly took off. Inside the truck was Courtney and officers were able to catch up fairly quickly.
Courtney was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer, theft of vehicle parts/accessories, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
No show
Jason Quincy Wooley, 51, of Butte was arrested late Friday night in the 600 block of North Alaska on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tires flattened
It was discovered around 11 a.m. Friday that three vehicles parked in the 800 block of South Dakota Street had their tires flattened.
Cited for theft
On Friday morning, a person who had been staying at the Copper King Inn for a few days was cited for theft when the card used to pay for the room turned out not to have any funds.
The customer was cited for theft.
Trailer stolen
Around noon Friday, someone took a homemade flat-bed trailer from a residence in the 200 block of Nassau Street.
Topper vandalized
Late Friday afternoon, a vehicle with a topper on it was vandalized in the parking lot at St. James Healthcare. The back window of the topper had been broken out.
Shots heard
Just after 10 p.m. Friday, someone heard two shots fired in the vicinity of Montana and Park. The incident was investigated and no one else heard anything.
Not welcome
Just before midnight Saturday, a man in a gray shirt would not leave Slainte, 43 W. Park St., after being told several times he was not wanted. He also punched someone while in there. Officers were told of the man’s identity and were asked to let the man know he was not welcome in the establishment anymore.
Car break-in
While parked at Domino’s Pizza at 2101 Harrison Ave., someone broke into the car and took a wallet with $12 in change, credit card and water.
Phone missing
A man was charging his cell phone from an outlet outside of the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. When he went to retrieve it, the phone was gone. He filed a report.
Attempted theft
Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, a man left Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave., and when he reached his vehicle there was a young man wearing a red shirt and a blue backpack, inside his car taking items. When confronted, he left the items, got out of the vehicle and then took off.
Chevy gone
Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, a man was home in the 1500 block of California, enjoying his beer and Sunday night football. He heard a noise and went out just as his Chevy Blazer had been taken from his front sidewalk.
The thief came on a bicycle, but left in a Chevy Blazer.
Three shots
Someone heard three shots fired at around 5 a.m. The officers questioned those living in the area, but no one else heard.