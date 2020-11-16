Police blotter: Friday the 13th arrest; contempt of court; car stolen from motel; black eye outside bar; man lying in street

Butte police reports

Friday the 13th arrest

It was Friday the 13th for Butte resident, John David Hill Jr., 42, who reportedly violated a restraining order, a misdemeanor, and was caught and jailed for the offense.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of North Idaho Street. The complainant told them that Hill had threatened her outside her residence.

Hill was found in the area and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Contempt of court

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Parrot on a report of a temporary restraining violation.

There, officers found Jessica Louise Tonkin, 43, of Butte at the residence and served her with the felony contempt of court warrant out of Butte District Court. She, too, was taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Car found

A man at LaQuinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park, reported his car stolen Friday morning. An officer located it at 1 p.m. the same day.

Rock thrown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}