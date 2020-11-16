Police blotter: Friday the 13th arrest; contempt of court; car stolen from motel; black eye outside bar; man lying in street

Butte police reports
Friday the 13th arrest
It was Friday the 13th for Butte resident, John David Hill Jr., 42, who reportedly violated a restraining order, a misdemeanor, and was caught and jailed for the offense.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of North Idaho Street. The complainant told them that Hill had threatened her outside her residence.
Hill was found in the area and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Contempt of court
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Parrot on a report of a temporary restraining violation.
There, officers found Jessica Louise Tonkin, 43, of Butte at the residence and served her with the felony contempt of court warrant out of Butte District Court. She, too, was taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Car found
A man at LaQuinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park, reported his car stolen Friday morning. An officer located it at 1 p.m. the same day.
Rock thrown
Support Local Journalism
Just after noon Friday, a man threw a rock at another guy at Subway, 3301 Harrison Ave. Police searched for the man but were unable to locate him.
Black eye
Just after 9 p.m., tempers escalated outside Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St. Two women were arguing. Apparently, one woman didn’t like the other woman talking to her boyfriend. So she punched her in the eye. The victim had a swollen eye and went to the emergency room.
Stolen chain saw
It was reported Saturday morning that a chain saw was stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of B Street.
Attempted break-in
A woman living in Hail Columbia Gulch reported that the outside door of her home was ajar and a window was broken.
Domestic assault
A call came in Saturday night of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend in their room at Fairmont Hot Springs. When police arrived, the boyfriend had left and they could not locate him.
Lying in the street
Late Saturday night, an intoxicated male was lying in the middle of the street at Mercury and Montana. When officers arrived, he was complaining of chest pains and transported to St. James Healthcare.
Missing items
It was reported Sunday morning that a residence in the 2000 block of Phillips was broken into by breaking a window and several items were missing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.