Police blotter: Fraud operation, woman assaulted, rude awakening, busted

Officers went to the residence on Silver Street and arrested Jones for partner-family member assault, a felony if charged because it is a third or subsequent offense.

Rude awakening

Police went to the Little Basin Creek area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a suspicious vehicle and found 29-year-old Gaven Lee Harrison sleeping inside it.

Officers determined he had various felony warrants out of District Court in Butte and the vehicle was stolen out of Granite County. They also found a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine.

Harrison was arrested on felony complaints of theft, possession of dangerous drugs, buying or possessing stolen property and violating release conditions, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Busted on Rocky Mountain Lane

Someone called police around 4 a.m. Saturday saying there was a suspicious man entering vehicles in the area of Rocky Mountain Lane.

Officers spotted a man matching the description and tried to stop him, but he took off running, dropped a bag and tried to hide in a hard.

They placed Dylan Jo Harrison, 26, of Butte under arrest after finding several wallets and IDs in the bag he dropped and a pistol nearby. He was booked on misdemeanor complaints of possessing stolen property, vehicle theft and obstructing a peace officer. Police are still trying to contact all the theft victims.

