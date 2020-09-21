Police blotter: Fraud operation, woman assaulted, rude awakening, busted

Police reports:
Fraud operation
A Butte man and a Helena woman were arrested Friday afternoon after police received a report about fraudulent checks written on the business account of Hoffman Construction.
The business had received information about the fraud and said the suspects were possibly staying at Red Lion Motel in Rocker.
Officers went there and found 25-year-old Kody Adam Laird of Butte and 44-year-old Lindy Jo Johnson of Helena in a room. They also found “vast amounts” of checks, ID’s, a printer/scanner used to reproduce checks and drug paraphernalia.
Both Johnson and Laird are on probation and Laird had an outstanding warrant for absconding out of Helena.
Laird was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants, felony probation violation and a felony complaint for deceptive practices for financial gain. Johnson was booked on felony complaints of deceptive practices and probation violation.
Woman assaulted
A woman called police Sunday afternoon to say that her boyfriend, 47-year-old John Charles Jones, had assaulted her at a different residence in the 800 block of Silver Street.
She said they got into an argument and Jones began to assault her by shoving her into a corner and punching her multiple times in the face and head. Police say her injuries were consistent with such an attack.
Officers went to the residence on Silver Street and arrested Jones for partner-family member assault, a felony if charged because it is a third or subsequent offense.
Rude awakening
Police went to the Little Basin Creek area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a suspicious vehicle and found 29-year-old Gaven Lee Harrison sleeping inside it.
Officers determined he had various felony warrants out of District Court in Butte and the vehicle was stolen out of Granite County. They also found a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine.
Harrison was arrested on felony complaints of theft, possession of dangerous drugs, buying or possessing stolen property and violating release conditions, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Busted on Rocky Mountain Lane
Someone called police around 4 a.m. Saturday saying there was a suspicious man entering vehicles in the area of Rocky Mountain Lane.
Officers spotted a man matching the description and tried to stop him, but he took off running, dropped a bag and tried to hide in a hard.
They placed Dylan Jo Harrison, 26, of Butte under arrest after finding several wallets and IDs in the bag he dropped and a pistol nearby. He was booked on misdemeanor complaints of possessing stolen property, vehicle theft and obstructing a peace officer. Police are still trying to contact all the theft victims.
