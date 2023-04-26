Four days of freedom

A Butte man who fled police in a car, then on foot managed four days of freedom before he was found and arrested on numerous criminal complaints.

Police say they pulled over 26-year-old Matthew D. Scholler for a stop-sign violation on East Broadway Street around 11 p.m. on April 19. When he got out of the car momentarily, it rolled backwards and lightly struck the patrol car. He then jumped back in his vehicle and took off. He abandoned the car on West Porphyry Street and ran.

Police knew who he was, found him Monday and booked him for fleeing a peace officer, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license and other offenses. He was still in jail as of late Wednesday morning.

Spitting on officer

Officers were called to the Thriftway store on Front and Utah Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after a man allegedly took $13.27 worth of Nesquik and other items.

The clerk said she thought the man, later identified as 59-year-old William G. Hawk of Butte, had a gun on him. He was gone when police arrived but returned to the store around 3 a.m. and was arrested.

He didn’t have a gun but resisted being cuffed. He also spit on an officer and police had to put a mesh spit bag over his head. He was booked for theft, resisting arrest and assault with a bodily fluid and remained behind bars Wednesday.

Pretend sleeping

Police responded to a reported dispute at the Copper King Hotel around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and followed tire tracks in fresh snowfall to a Chevy Impala parked along Motor View Road.

Two men “were acting” as if they were asleep and would not acknowledge an officer knocking on the car window until he said he would break it out if they didn’t respond. The driver — 18-year-old Cam Knoell — then opened the door.

Police say he appeared to be highly intoxicated, and they booked him for DUI and two counts of obstructing a peace officer for refusing to cooperate earlier. A passenger, 23-year-old Glenn Ball of Butte, was also arrested for a misdemeanor obstruction complaint.

DUI arrest

Police say 43-year-old James Daniel Murphy was speeding before they stopped him at Buffalo and Montana streets Saturday.

He was arrested for a traffic violation and driving under the influence, a felony if charged in this case because it’s a fourth or subsequent DUI.