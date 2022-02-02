Police blotter: Footprints lead to a truck thief and a DUI driver; bail jumping; man returns home to find pictures missing; employee beaten with baton

Butte police reports

Vehicle theft

An employee at Domino’s Pizza called just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to say his 1995 Ford Explorer had been stolen. Police found the vehicle with the keys inside and still running in an alley in the 1600 block of B and C Streets.

An officer followed the footprints in the snow, which led to Arthur Lee Palmer, 37, of Great Falls, who took off running. Palmer fell while jumping a fence and was apprehended. He put up a struggle during the arrest and gave police a fictitious name.

He was jailed for felony motor vehicle theft and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing justice and resisting arrest. He also had a felony warrant out of Powell County.

Latest DUIs

At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer saw a Toyota Camry in the area of Centennial traveling east with no headlights. The driver stopped and tried to get into Joker’s Wild, but it was locked, and continued on with no headlights. The officer pulled over Nathan Michael LeProwse, 34, of Butte. He appeared to have been drinking and reportedly didn’t do too well with field sobriety maneuvers. Taken to jail, he took a Breathalyzer and was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired plates, open container in the vehicle, and failure to have headlights on.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, an officer patrolling in the 1900 block of Meadowlark saw a truck that had crashed into a snowbank. The truck was high-centered with severe damage to the front end. The driver, Daniel Mark Garrison, 34, of Butte, approached the officer, who could smell alcohol on Garrison. He admitted he had a couple of drinks. At the jail, Garrison failed sobriety maneuvers but refused a Breathalyzer. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal), driving without a valid driver’s license and careless driving.

An officer was out on patrol at 3 a.m. Wednesday when he found a 2004 Nissan Xterra rolled onto its side at the intersection of Alabama and Caledonia. No one was in the vehicle but the officer followed the footsteps in the snow, which led him to Larry Gerald Hudson, 43, of Butte. Hudson reportedly smelled of alcohol and failed sobriety maneuvers. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal) and failure to immediately notify of an accident.

Outstanding warrants

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a white SUV with no tail lights near the intersection of Montana and Aluminum streets. A passenger in the vehicle, Jonathan William Robran, 38, of Butte, had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for violation of release condition and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant out of Park County. His bond was set at $45,000.

Katarina Ann Heath, 31, of Butte was arrested Tuesday morning on two outstanding warrants for two felony counts of revocation of sentence.

Punching the wall

Police were called to the Butte Pre-Release Center at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Staff reported that Justice Andrew Switzer, 23, of Butte was in a holding cell where he was being uncooperative and punching holes in the wall.

He was taken to jail for felony parole violation.

Bond set at $225,000

Sean Michael Kelledy, 49, of Butte was arrested in Missoula County and transported Saturday morning to the Butte Detention Center for two counts of felony bail jumping and two felony counts of violation of release condition.

His bond has been set at $225,000.

Assist in arrest

Just after 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Colorado, officers arrived to assist Probation & Parole in the arrest of Jeanette Lynn Voss, 36, of Butte.

She was jailed for the felony offenses of probation violation and violation of release condition. She also had suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Tanks taken

Early Friday morning, six propane tanks were taken from the rear of Walgreens.

Damage done

It was reported on Monday that some damage had been done to a rental property in the 2300 block of South Drive.

Stolen vehicles

A man was warming up his 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada Friday night at the Bert Mooney Airport. When he came back out, it was gone.

On Saturday night, someone took a 2013 white Ford Taurus from the 2600 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

Shots heard

Around 10 p.m. Friday, a resident living in the 1200 block of Grizzly Trail called dispatch to report hearing six gunshots. Officers arrived but could not find anything.

Bit of a mystery

A man walked into his home at around 10 p.m. Friday and found the pictures on his walls were missing. There was no sign of forced entry and he has no idea who would do that.

Theft of packages

On Sunday morning, it was reported two packages, one containing headphones, the other a screwdriver, were taken from a residence in the 1800 block of Georgia.

Man with baton

Just after midnight Monday, a man was told by a staff member of the Richest Hill Casino that the business was closed. The man began hitting the staff member with an expanded baton. He then took off running. The case is under investigation.

Illegally entered

The facility at 3300 Harrison Ave., U-Haul Moving & Storage, was illegally entered early Monday. Taken was a DeWalt drill and the cash register.

