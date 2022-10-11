Police blotter: Fire destroys garage; battery theft; driver hits pole; couple arrested

Butte police reports

Fire destroys garage

A garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nevada Avenue.

A woman was reportedly living inside, using a wood stove that had not been vented properly.

Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. No one was injured.

Battery thief

A call came in about 10:44 p.m. Thursday that a battery had been stolen from a truck while it was parked near Emmett Avenue and Galena Street. The owner of the truck watched it being stolen and reported he saw the thief place the battery in the back of his get-away truck.

The resident came out of his house carrying a bat and allegedly told the thief to put the battery back. Instead, the thief got back in his truck and the man responded by hitting the get-away truck with the bat.

Closer to 1 p.m., the alleged get-away truck was seen on Granite Mountain Road, with what appeared to be a dent made by a bat. When stopped, the driver, Joseph Patrick Brian Jr., 45, of Butte told police he was not the culprit, but when the battery was clearly seen in the back of the truck, admitted he was there, but did not take the battery.

Brian was jailed for the felony offenses of robbery and probation violation.

Family fight

A family disturbance in the 1800 block of Reynolds Avenue late Thursday night resulted in the arrest of Jennifer Lee Schneider, 47, of Butte for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Couple arrested

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol took two residents of Grand View, Washington, into custody Thursday night, near the intersection of Meadowlark and Harrison Avenue.

Alyssa Valencia Rodriquez, 27, had four felony warrants out for her arrest, including two out-of-jurisdiction and two counts of possession with intent to sell. Added to the offenses were misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was put on a 48-hour investigative hold.

Fidel Gonzalez, 28, was brought to the jail on two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and the misdemeanor offenses of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Causing a disturbance

On Thursday morning, Brandon Joel Wood, 36, of Butte was reportedly causing a disturbance in the 800 block of West Park Street.

An officer arrested him on a warrant for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Brought to Butte

U.S. marshals from Missoula County brought Christopher Lee Rasmussen, 38, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center Thursday morning.

He was jailed on two Butte District Court warrants for felony burglary and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Man punched

It is alleged that early Thursday night, Justin Tanner Foottit, 26, of Butte punched another man in the 600 block of South Idaho Street.

He was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault.

Hanging out

At 4 a.m. Saturday, Tyler Andrew Collins, 27, of Butte was sitting inside a 2001 Dodge Ram parked just below the Big M.

Collins told an officer that he was “just hanging out,” but the officer learned he had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest out of Beaverhead County and took him to jail.

No headlights

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a woman driving with no headlights near the intersection of Mercury and Arizona. Rachel Elizabeth Boothe, 40, of Butte was pulled over near Mercury and Ohio. She appeared to be intoxicated and failed sobriety maneuvers, and was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Bond of $50,000

On Sunday afternoon, some residents living in the 1800 block of Wilson called about a woman who appeared to be hiding in a nearby garage.

The woman turned out to be Angela Sharon Jester, 36, of Butte, who had a felony warrant out for her arrest out of Beaverhead County. She was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Driver hits pole

An accident just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Front and Utah, resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Johnson, 29, of Butte for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license and no liability insurance.

Johnson was booked and released Sunday night after hitting a pole with his truck on Front and Utah, and knocking it down. He and his passenger were not hurt.

Suspicious activity

A call came in late Saturday night about some suspicious activity at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., where a woman was allegedly heard screaming.

When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman standing on the north side of the store. One of the men, Blayne Kyle Brady, 31, of Butte told officers he was just walking home but soon began running from them.

Brady allegedly jumped over a fence to get away from the police, but was stopped in the 600 block of South Main Street. He was arrested on the misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and criminal contempt.

Not going anywhere

Laurie Lynn Catalino, 60, of Butte was not welcome at the Butte Rescue Mission so tried her luck Friday night at St. James Healthcare, where she was found sleeping on a couch in the lobby area.

Security personnel asked her to leave, but she allegedly said “she wasn’t going anywhere.” That response got her arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Camping out

Early Friday night, Nathan Earl Eggleston, 43, of Butte, with shopping cart in tow, was allegedly camping out on the side of Zip Trip, 2801 Harrison Ave. When officers arrived, he was lying on the ground, refusing to leave.

He had warrants out for his arrest for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Possession of drug paraphernalia was added to the list.

Officers assist

Butte officers assisted Adult Probation and Parole in the arrest late Friday afternoon of Matthew Clayton Lamb, 37, of Butte, who was jailed for felony parole violation.

During a search of a residence early Friday night in the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard by Adult Probation and Parole, a baggie of suspected crystalized methamphetamine was found. Officers arrested Rocky L. Knapp, 62, of Butte for felony parole violation and felony possession with intent to sell.

Yelling and screaming

Sean Patrick Stokes, 36, of Butte reportedly spent a good deal of his time Friday afternoon walking into traffic, yelling at drivers, and screaming in the parking lot at St. James Healthcare.

For his continued efforts, he was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Already in jail

Stephen Ray Stafford, 44, of Butte was already in jail when he was cited for misdemeanor simple assault.

Stafford allegedly got into a fight with another inmate Friday morning.

Several offenses

Sherri Lynn Kingston, 53, of Butte was arrested just before 9 p.m. Monday for felony motor vehicle theft and the miscellaneous offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (second offense), no license plates, criminal contempt, criminal trespass to property, and operating a vehicle without current registration.

According to a police report, Kingston was found inside a dumpster outside the Town Pump corporate office at 600 S. Main St. It was determined she had been driving a stolen truck parked nearby.

A man inside the truck, Everett Leroy Jones, 64, of Anaconda was also arrested. He was jailed for felony parole violation.

Fast and furiously

Late Monday afternoon, an officer recognized Benjamin Michael Bryant, 33, of Butte as he drove by on his pedal bike. The officer knew Bryant had a warrant out for his arrest, but Bryant refused to stop, pedaling fast and furiously to get away. He then abandoned the bike and took off hiding in some tall grass.

He was arrested for felony parole violation and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia (glass pipe).

Recent reports

The passenger-side window of a car parked on Milky Way was shattered.

A man living in the 2300 block of Yale Avenue loaned his cell phone to another man, but it has yet to be returned.

License plates were taken from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue.

Someone helped themselves to some vape pens from an unlocked vehicle parked near Park Street and Prospect Avenue.

A 3500-watt Predator generator was stolen from the back of a trailer parked in the 600 block of South Clark Street.

Two people were reportedly doing some practice shooting on Palomino Road, deciding who could shoot the best. The contest got heated when one person shot over the head of the other. Police were called to intervene.

A resident living in the 1900 block of South Montana lent out his 1988 Honda Accord. The problem is the “friend” who borrowed it has not returned it.

A white 2017 Ford Focus hatchback was stolen while parked in the 1300 block of Sunset Road.

Someone was reportedly shooting off fireworks in the 3100 block of Wharton Street, but whoever was the culprit was long gone when police arrived.

A person living in the 2500 block of Farrell Street reportedly heard two gunshots. Officers could not find any evidence of the incident.

A 2008 Dodge Ram was stolen while parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave., but was later recovered.

A woman was parked near the Butte Civic Center when a man reportedly tried to open her car door, which was locked. She quickly left the area.

Plywood and a stove were stolen from a garage in the 700 block of South Main Street.

A trailer hitch was stolen from a vehicle parked at Fairmont Hot Springs.

It was 2 in the morning and an officer out on patrol told a man and woman at Clark Park to move it along.