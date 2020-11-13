 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Felony warrant arrest; woman told to move along; acquaintance takes vehicle; mail theft
Felony warrant

On Thursday afternoon, police officers went to a residence in the 300 block of Excelsior Avenue and arrested Jim Lorin Westensee 62, of Butte.

Westensee had a felony warrant out of Placerville, California.

Move it along

At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, a woman was causing a disturbance while walking in the 1200 block of Howard. When police arrived, she was told to move it along, so she did.

Unknown name

A man living in the 600 block of West Iron Street told police Tuesday morning that a female acquaintance may have taken his vehicle without his permission. The problem was he had just recently met her and was unable to give a name.

Theft of mail

A mailbox was broken into in the 300 block of West Quartz Street and reported Thursday. A home camera shows two males removing mail and a package from the mailbox. The two then walked around the outside of the house, returned to the mailbox and put the package back in.

No charges

A man called police dispatch Tuesday night to say he had been assaulted by a woman but he didn’t want to press charges.

Stolen vehicle

Late afternoon Wednesday, two women were driving in the area of the 600 block of Platinum Street when they were stopped by an officer for a traffic violation. The officer had dispatch run the vehicle plates. At the exact same time a man was calling to report his vehicle had been stolen while it was running to warm up before he went to work. Turns out the two women had the stolen vehicle. Both were cited for possession of stolen property.

Woman assaulted

Late Wednesday night, a woman living in the 700 block of South Dakota Street was assaulted by an ex-boyfriend. According to the report, the man entered the residence where he strangled her to the point she passed out. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Triple S thief

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, a male was observed placing items in his pockets at Triple S, 100 E. Front St. He then took off in a tan Toyota pickup with Utah license plates.

Screaming woman

On Thursday afternoon, a woman stood outside Room 122 of Motel 6 yelling and screaming. When officers arrived, she was gone.

