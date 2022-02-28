Police blotter: Felony transfer of drugs; bar disturbance; reasonable apprehension; DUI with accident; woman assaulted; bear spray deployed

Reports and arrests

Stuck in snowbank

Just after 9 a.m. Feb. 22, Jacob Holliday Davis, 25, of Butte found himself stuck in a snowbank on Highway 2 near Mile Marker 76.

Davis appeared to be intoxicated and had suspicious containers in his car. He was jailed for misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence.

Unwanted person

On the afternoon of Feb. 20, police arrived at an apartment building on West Galena Street to investigate an unwanted person.

Scott Daniel Hockaday, 44, of Butte was at the scene and had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest issued by Butte City Court.

He was taken to jail on those warrants, which included violation of protection order and disorderly conduct

Third offense

Kristen Michelle Williams, 24, of Butte was arrested just before 7 a.m. Feb. 22, at the Thriftway for misdemeanor theft (third offense).

Off to jail

A call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about an unwanted person at Lucky Lil’s, 1915 Dewey Blvd.

When officers arrived, the unwanted man was Joshua James Henry, 36, homeless. Turns out, Henry had a warrant out for his arrest for felony violation of release condition. Off to jail he went.

Felony offenses

Joseph Patrick Brian Jr., 44, of Butte was booked into the Butte Detention Center at 3:15 p.m. Friday for felony transfer of illegal articles and felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs.

According to the police report, Brian brought a prescription drug and tried to transfer it to an inmate while in the visiting booth.

Misdemeanor offenses

Search warrant in hand, police were at a Butte residence at around 1 a.m. Friday looking for stolen property.

Inside the residence was Derek Michael Hansen, 39, of Butte, who had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest for theft and criminal mischief. Off to jail he went, too.

Large disturbance

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the Acoma Bar, 60 E. Broadway St., to investigate a large disturbance inside the bar.

When they arrived, an altercation was in progress and some people were holding back Gabe William Lacey, 21, of Butte. According to the report, Lacey saw the officers and took off running.

An officer caught up to the allegedly highly intoxicated Lacey, who then took off again. The officer was able to get to Lacey, who was jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Ticketed by MHP

Thomas Lee Jenkin, 47, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at about 1 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence.

Paul William Powers, 59, of Butte was taken to jail at about 8 p.m. Sunday by a MHP trooper for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and speeding.

Yelling at neighbors

Late Thursday night, Alonzo Dean Otherbull, 30, of Butte allegedly was the cause of a disturbance in the 900 block of Nevada Street.

He was allegedly yelling at neighbors and at police. He also reportedly threatened to kill an officer. He was jailed for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Reasonable apprehension

It was reported that at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Brett Michael Kelly, 32, of Anaconda allegedly caused a disturbance at a residence by punching a wall, slamming the bedroom door and making verbal threats. He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

On Sunday night, Ryan James McMillan, 32, of Butte allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 900 block of Evans, knocked on her door and pulled aside his coat to reveal a handgun. He was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Main Street accident

A two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of North Main Street sent Teresa Elizabeth Taft, 49, of Butte to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and careless driving

Taft allegedly struck the back end of a Ford pickup. She reportedly appeared intoxicated at the scene and failed sobriety maneuvers at the jail.

Hits parked car

Chance Allen Chambers, 31, of Butte was jailed late Sunday night for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with two felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs

Just after 8 p.m., Chambers allegedly drove his vehicle up on curb at Auto Zone, 2605 Harrison Ave., hit a tree and then struck a car in the parking lot.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, Chambers was semi-conscious and was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare. He was later released and taken to jail.

Woman assaulted

Lexiah Aden Maddock, 21, of Butte was jailed early Sunday night for felony burglary of a residence.

According to the police report, Maddock and a juvenile female pushed their way into a house on East Center Street and assaulted an adult female.

Wednesday burglaries

It was reported Wednesday morning that the shop on the Highland View Golf Course had been broken into. Taken were a pump, DeWalt grinder, DeWalt saw, and a battery charger.

A residence in the 600 block of South Idaho Street was burglarized sometime Wednesday evening. Items stolen include a computer, vacuum cleaner, two bottles of perfume, a bag of tools, backpack, prescription drugs, and an Impact driver and drill.

No suspects

A 2004 Honda Civic was stolen Wednesday afternoon while parked in the 1400 block of West Granite Street. There are no suspects at this time.

Stolen items

Just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, it was reported that a truck parked on East Broadway Street had been broken into. Among the items taken were a DeWalt tool set, rubber gloves, fishing rod and lures, and other supplies.

A theft of prescription medication and a pair of gloves at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., was reported Thursday morning.

A car parked in the 2900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard was broken into Saturday night. Items missing are a backpack, Vortex binoculars, range finder, keys, 45-caliber handgun, and a 22-caliber handgun.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, loose change was stolen from a car while parked at Walmart.

Intoxicated person

On Thursday afternoon, a call came in about an intoxicated woman at Uno’s, 3235 Harrison Ave. Too inebriated to drive, the officers gave her a ride home.

Truck scratched

Early Friday afternoon, someone deliberately scratched a pickup truck parked in the 2500 block of Pine Street.

Knock it off

Two men were reportedly pushing each other around early Friday night on the 1300 block of Grizzly Trail. When officers arrived, both decided to quit while they were ahead.

Shooting water balloons

A teen-age boy was cited Friday night for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to the police report, the teen drove past two teen-age girls at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., aiming a Gel water balloon blaster at them. He then shot two water balloons at the girls.

Bear spray used

Police were called to a residence just after 9 a.m. Saturday. Apparently, several people were all arguing about who could rightfully live at this particular address. Somehow it escalated into a physical altercation and one of “residents” in the disgruntled crowd shot off some bear spray. No one was cited.

Loud music

Officers went to a residence in the 1400 block of West Granite Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday to tell the partygoers to “turn that music down!” They did.

