Police blotter: Felony strangulation; unlawful restraint; DUI arrest; criminal mischief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butte police reports

Felony assault

Christian Povrzenich, 25, of Butte was arrested Wednesday morning for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation).

According to police reports, officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of South Main Street on a disturbance between a man and woman.

The victim told officers she got into a verbal argument with Povrzenich, which then escalated into a physical altercation. He reportedly assaulted her by punching her in the left eye and also choked her to the point that she was going to pass out. The injuries to the victim were consistent with her version of events.

Unlawful restraint

Late Tuesday night, police were called to the 700 block of West Park Street regarding a disturbance between a man and woman.

The woman told officers she had an argument with her boyfriend, Alex Eugene Ames, 38, of Butte, which got physical. According to the victim, Ames attempted to keep her in residence, but she was able to get away and flee to a relative’s home.