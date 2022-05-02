Police blotter: Felony strangulation assault; shoplifting coats; gunshot report; flagging down cop to report theft

Butte police reports

Felony assault

At around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Hannibal to investigate a disturbance.

Shortly thereafter, Jason Elon Sample, 33, of Butte was arrested for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation). He allegedly choked a male relative.

Officers’ assist

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were in the 2000 block of Reynolds to assist Adult Probation & Parole in the arrest of Keith Adam Gallagher, 37, of Butte for felony parole violation.

Shoplifting coats

Blake Paul DeCou, 40, of Butte was arrested Saturday afternoon for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and violation of release condition.

DeCou allegedly took three coats and a T-shirt from Bob Ward & Sons and put the items in his backpack.

Gunshot on Jackson

At 3:15 a.m. Friday, residents on South Jackson Street called dispatch to report hearing a gunshot in the area. Officers arrived and one of the persons they questioned was Tyler Joseph Matous, 33, of Billings, who told officers he hadn’t heard anything.

An hour later, officers were back because Matous was allegedly trying to force his way into a home and threw a handgun inside the house.

He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm.

Parole violation

Late Friday afternoon, Tyrone Lee Risher, 38, homeless was arrested on Grizzly Trail by Probation & Parole for felony parole violation.

Cart of items

A man flagged a cop down near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren Friday afternoon to report another man shoplifting at Walmart.

Ryan Christopher McConnell, 37, of Butte was caught in the Walmart parking lot with a cart full of alleged stolen items totaling $473.

McConnell, who reportedly has seven prior theft convictions, was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes).

Highway Patrol DUIs

This past weekend, four people were jailed by the Montana Highway Patrol for driving under the influence (first offense). They are:

Mindy Marie Pennell, 40, of Buxton was arrested just after midnight Monday.

Christopher Sean Jackson, 55, of Butte was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He was also jailed for misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Welsey Adam Smith, 37, of Bozeman was arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Aaron Andrew Thomas, 26, of Anaheim, California was arrested late Saturday night. He was also cited for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to wear a seatbelt and operating without a current registration

Stolen Kia

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, a person living in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Lane reported their 2004 Kia Optima stolen. A short time later it was located when it was involved in an accident behind the Butte Plaza Mall.

Pistol gone

On Friday morning, someone broke into a car parked in the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue and took a pistol, three loaded magazines, a knife, Bluetooth speaker, and a necklace.

Not yet returned

It was reported early Friday afternoon that a person rented a 2020 Ford Escape from Hertz and had not returned it.

Tank taken

On Saturday morning, a propane tank was taken from a truck parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.

Window broke

A rear passenger window was broken out Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Dakota Street.

Damage done

On Sunday afternoon, some used a BB or pellet gun to damage the back windows of pickup truck and a Saturn station wagon.

Car gone

A man living in the 1100 block of Hobson Avenue was getting ready to go to work and went out to start his silver 2015 Subaru Impreza early Monday morning. When he came back out, the car was gone.

