Police blotter: Felony robbery; intoxicated woman; aggravated assault; no crime here; random vandalism

Incident at Thriftway

At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Thriftway at 901 E. Front St., to investigate a disturbance between two men. One of the men was bleeding from the face and his nose was clearly broken.

He told officers he was standing near his scooter when Benjamin Robert James, 31, of Butte came up to him and said “you need to get out of here.”

An argument then ensued and according to the 37-year-old victim, James allegedly got a wooden rod out of his vehicle and the next thing the victim remembers he was lying on the ground.

James was arrested on two felonies — aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Causing disturbance

On Monday night, Kevin Michael McCowen, 34, of Butte was causing a disturbance at the Butte Pre-Release Center.

Officers arrived and arrested McCowen. He was booked for felony probation violation.

