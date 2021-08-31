Police blotter: Felony robbery; intoxicated woman; aggravated assault; no crime here; random vandalism

Butte police reports
Felony robbery
On Sunday afternoon, Marlon Dean Berry, 59, of Springfield, Missouri and another transient got into an argument at Clark Park.
Berry allegedly punched the victim and took his backpack. Later, as officers were talking with the victim, who had blood on his nose and a cut on his lip, on Front and Harrison, Berry walked up to them. Officers quickly arrested him. Because he allegedly used force on the victim, he was jailed for felony robbery.
Criminal mischief
At around 1 a.m. Sunday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol stopped to intervene in a fight between two men on the corner of Park and Montana.
When officers arrived, they learned that Thomas Steven Jones, 25, of Butte had allegedly just broken a large window at Butte Original, 31 N. Main St., and that three men, including the man he fought with, had called 911 and were following him.
Jones was jailed for felony criminal mischief.
Intoxicated woman
Late Saturday afternoon, a 14-year-old female called to report that Deanna Rose Irvine, 34, of Butte was intoxicated and threatening to do her bodily harm.
Irvine was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member abuse.
Incident at Thriftway
At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Thriftway at 901 E. Front St., to investigate a disturbance between two men. One of the men was bleeding from the face and his nose was clearly broken.
He told officers he was standing near his scooter when Benjamin Robert James, 31, of Butte came up to him and said “you need to get out of here.”
An argument then ensued and according to the 37-year-old victim, James allegedly got a wooden rod out of his vehicle and the next thing the victim remembers he was lying on the ground.
James was arrested on two felonies — aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Causing disturbance
On Monday night, Kevin Michael McCowen, 34, of Butte was causing a disturbance at the Butte Pre-Release Center.
Officers arrived and arrested McCowen. He was booked for felony probation violation.
Not a crime
On Friday night, someone called to complain that a woman was writing on the sidewalk outside the Federal Building. Turns out the woman was using chalk to write her notes and that’s not a crime.
Random vandalism
- On Friday morning, a 13-year-old male hit the back window of a car with some object and broke it in the 3900 block of Hancock.
- At around noon Friday, it was discovered that someone broke a headlight on a car parked in the 400 block of South Dakota Street.
- On Saturday morning, someone took mail from a residence in the 1800 block of Schley.
- Just before noon Sunday a resident in the 300 block of West Broadway discovered that a second-story window had been broken.
- The window on a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Banks was broken Monday night.
- Early Monday afternoon, a car parked at Safeway, 310 W. Front St., was deliberately scratched.
Stolen items
- At noon Friday, a man reported that he loaned his truck to someone so he could to go to Deer Lodge and the person never returned it.
- Just after 8 p.m., a man took the tip jar at Papa Murphy’s, 2119 Amherst. Officers are checking the video and the case is under investigation.
- A black Kawasaki 900 motorcycle was stolen early Saturday from a home on Trinity Loop.
- It was discovered early Sunday evening that three chainsaws and a miter box saw were taken from a building on the 1100 block of West Granite.