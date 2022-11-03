Police blotter: Felony possession with intent to sell; woman won't get out of car

Butte police reports

Drugs found in car

Police were investigating a separate incident Tuesday afternoon when they came across a car with expired license plates in the 600 block of South Dakota Street.

A drug-sniffing dog circled the car, with Janet Dean White, 55, of Butte at the wheel. An officer requested to search the vehicle, but White refused. A search warrant was obtained and a fairly large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found inside, along with approximately 100 fentanyl pills and some cocaine.

White was jailed on four felonies — three counts of possession with intent to sell and one count of use of property.

Not getting out

An unidentified man called police at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning stating that Ashley Lynn Watson, 36, of Butte would not get out of his car in the 400 block of Ohio Street.

Watson was allegedly highly intoxicated and when police arrived, she told them she was not getting out of the car. At one time the woman exited the vehicle, but then jumped back in.

She was arrested for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Felony warrant

Brandi Michelle Brian, 44, of Butte was booked into the jail at 3 a.m. Wednesday on a felony criminal contempt warrant.

She was a passenger in a car with no taillights that was stopped near the Thriftway, 901 E. Front St.

Tuesday arrest

Laurrie Jeakins, 59, of Butte was arrested late Tuesday afternoon at the Leggat Apartments.

Jeakins had a $50,000 felony warrant out for her arrest out of Missoula County

Taken to jail

On Wednesday afternoon, Brianna Rose Lucas, 37, of Butte was in the lobby at Silver Bow Homes when approached by an officer.

Turns out Lucas had a warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt and was taken to jail.

In custody

Adult Probation and Parole took Chance Allen Chambers, 32, of Butte into custody Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for felony offense of unlawful possession of a firearm.

More crime

— A person living in the 3900 block of Eagle reported an Apple watch had been stolen.

— A trailer hitch was taken from a vehicle parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.

— A 14-year-old boy was cited for curfew violation at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday. The teen was in the Park Street Parking Garage.

— Stolen in the 200 block of East Second Street was a 2004 Buick LeSabre.

— It was reported that someone spray painted the window at La Casa Toscana Italian Food and Catering Services, 53 E. Park St.