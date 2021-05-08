Police blotter: Felony possession; curfew violation; brief pursuit

Butte police reports

Bonds revoked

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Best Western, 2900 Harrison Ave., to assist the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force.

Officers placed Corey Dwayne Gustafson, 32, of Butte under arrest and transported him to the Butte Detention Center for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal contempt out of Butte City Court and possession of drug paraphernalia: In addition, his bonds were revoked from Gallatin County and Jefferson County.

Curfew violation

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for curfew violation at around 3:15 Thursday morning.

An officer located the teenager in the area of Kossuth Street. He attempted to escape but was found hiding in a yard.

Brief pursuit

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Bryan Ozwald Scott Todd, 26, of Amarillo, Texas, was arrested for eluding police following a stop sign violation.

According to police reports, officers observed Todd traveling at a high rate of speed on Harrison Avenue and he took officers on a brief pursuit before they were able to arrest him.

