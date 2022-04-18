Police blotter: Felony DUI; duo detained; DUI outside bar; multiple misdemeanors; high-speed chase

Butte police reports

Felony DUI

On Friday night, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Rachel Lynne McMillan, 29, of Anaconda for felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (fourth or subsequent offense), felony driving under the influence (child endangerment), and the misdemeanor offenses of failure to show proof of insurance, failure to wear a seat belt, and having marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the passenger area.

Officer assist

On Saturday afternoon, an officer assisted Adult Probation and Parole in the arrest of Kurt Eric Roper, 39, of Butte for felony probation violation.

According to the police report, Roper had not been reporting in with his probation officer and was arrested at a residence on Beef Trail Road.

Duo detained

An officer out on patrol Saturday afternoon noticed a silver car with no license plates assigned to it.

Inside the car were Angela Marie Kidder, 43, of Butte and Douglas William Smith, 37, of Divide, both of whom had $5,000 out-of-jurisdiction warrants for their arrest out of Powell County.

They were both arrested and taken to jail.

Truck hits car

Dylan Iokia Reason, 27, of Butte was arrested at around 1 a.m. Monday for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, and failure to immediately notify of an accident.

According to the police report, witnesses outside a bar saw Reason hit a car with his truck and then take off.

While the officer was still at the scene, Reason pulled up in his truck, which was damaged, got out and began yelling at the officer. He was handcuffed and taken to jail where he took a Breathalyzer, which showed he was twice over the legal limit.

Several offenses

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Dustin Michael Hensen, 21, of Belgrade was brought to jail by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, failure to wear a seat belt, no license plates, no vehicle registration, highway speed restrictions, no liability insurance in effect, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no license plates, and possession of marijuana in a pass area.

High-speed chase

Two Butte people took an officer on a high-speed chase through Uptown Butte. The chase ended with the driver, Carmel Joseph Gardipee, 43, striking a power pole in an alley on Mercury Street.

The chase occurred just before midnight Sunday. The officer attempted to stop a car that was being driven without headlights. The driver, Gardipee, then took off at a high rate of speed. His passenger was Joyce Huntley, 29.

Following the run-in with the power pole, both people took off on foot. Huntley was apprehended fairly quickly and Gardipee was found hiding underneath a nearby truck.

Huntley was arrested for a felony parole violation and the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a police officer.

Simple assault

On Sunday night, Nathan Jordan Harris, 32, of Butte was riding his mountain bike near the Butte Rescue Mission when he knocked off the driver’s side mirror of a vehicle as he passed by.

The man stopped and Harris allegedly responded by attacking the driver. Another man stopped and intervened.

The police were called and Harris appeared to be intoxicated. He was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault.

Firearm sighted

A semi-truck driver reported early Friday afternoon morning that a man displayed a firearm as he passed him on I-15 near Mile Marker 126.

Damaged ignition

It was reported Friday afternoon that someone damaged the ignition of a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

Items stolen

Late Friday afternoon, someone took a Milwaukee drill set, a 32-inch TV, and a computer laptop from the Restoration Church, 1856 Marcia St.

Loud party

Late Saturday night, a party was going on at a residence in the 100 block of South Emmett Street and neighbors called to complain. When officers arrived, the party host told them the celebration had been shut down and everyone had left.

‘False’ report

Police were called late Sunday morning to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard to investigate a reportedly intoxicated person walking in and out of traffic. The man told officers he was just having a cigarette, not obstructing traffic.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.