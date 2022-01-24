Police blotter: Felony DUI, child endangerment; underage DUI; gas drained from vans; salon stiffed

Felony DUI

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Dane Avery Peters, 34, of Butte at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Aluminum and Wyoming for felony driving under the influence (child endangerment). Also arrested was his passenger, Amanda Katherine Bowers, 40, of Butte.

According to a MHP report, Peters had children in the vehicle when he was pulled over. He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was booked for the felony DUI, and the miscellaneous offenses of no license plates, no liability insurance in effect, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

As for Bowers, she was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

The MHP reported that Bowers was yelling and screaming so loud that people living nearby came out of their homes to investigate.

Misdemeanor DUI

Kirsten Bealynn Wold, 18, of Butte was arrested by a MHP trooper late Sunday night for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (under 21, with a blood alcohol of .02 or greater) and possessing alcohol or intoxicant.

Gas stolen

It was reported Friday that someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of two Chevy vans parked in the 3200 block of Kennedy and took all the gas.

Whoops! My mistake

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, a man called police to report his car had been stolen in Uptown Butte. Turns out, the car was not stolen — he just forgot where he parked it.

Knock it off

A late-night party Saturday on the 100 block of O’Neill was getting a little loud and out of hand. Officers arrived and told the party goers to knock it off. They heeded the advice and left the area.

More than once

On Saturday afternoon, a man living in the 1000 block of North Emmett Street reported that someone has been dragging his garbage can down the street and then throwing it over his fence. According to the complainant, this has happened a couple of different times.

Tablet missing

Early Saturday evening, a woman living in an apartment on Broadway Street reported that she let some people into her apartment because they were cold. When they left, she noticed her tablet was missing.

Salon stiffed

This weekend, someone who had just had their hair done at a salon on Front Street said they needed to run out to the car for their wallet. Instead of returning with said wallet to pay, the person took off.

Plate taken

A license plate was taken early Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Elm.

Tire slashed

Just after midnight Sunday, someone slashed a tire on a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Lowell.

Money gone

Sometime early Monday, money was taken from a car parked in the 1300 block of Cobban.

