Police blotter: Felony drug charge; outstanding arrest warrant

Butte police reports
Felony drug charge
Just after 11 Monday morning, officers were called to the Butte Pre-Release Center regarding Francis Chet Pearson, 21, of Butte having drugs in his possession.
Staff believed the drugs to be LSD. Pearson was taken into custody and jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony parole violation.
Arrest warrant
At 1 a.m. Tuesday officers were patrolling the 2700 block of Goodwin street when they witnessed a man and a woman loading a vehicle onto a trailer.
Pana Jo D’Arcy, 30, of Butte was jailed for felony violation of release conditions. D’Arcy had a Butte District Court warrant out for her arrest.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
