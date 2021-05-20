Police blotter: Felony drug arrest; failure to disperse; verbal disturbance

Butte police reports
Felony drug arrest
At 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Days Inn Hotel, 2700 Harrison Ave., on a report of a disturbance.
During the investigation it was determined that the boyfriend of Tiffany Tyan Berger, 46, of Butte had damaged the door and that Berger was wanted on a felony probation warrant.
During a search of the room and Berger’s belongings, cash and methamphetamine were found. She was placed into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony use of property subject to forfeiture and felony probation violation.
Not ready to leave
Officers were dispatched to McDonald's in Rocker just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a suspicious male.
An officer advised Darrin Ray Hess, 56, of Missoula that he had to leave the area and not return to McDonald's. Hess apparently did not taken the officer seriously because officers, still in the area, were called back to McDonald’s where Hess again refused to leave.
He was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.
Verbal disturbance
Officers responded to the 600 block of East Aluminum Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a disturbance.
Once the officers arrived, the fight had broken up and turned to a verbal argument. One of the combatants, James Wayne Phillips Jr., 36, of Butte had a warrant for his arrest and was jailed for misdemeanor violation of release conditions.