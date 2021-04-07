Police blotter: Felony burglary; walk-away found; criminal contempt; aggravated DUI

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walk-away found

Driving in the area of Mercury Street and Shields Avenue on Tuesday, officers located Naomi Eliysheva Kohen, 23, of Helena, a walk-away from Montana Chemical Dependency Center.

Kohen had a warrant for her arrest issued out of Lewis and Clark County so she was placed in custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Criminal contempt

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived in the 200 block of Nassau Street to investigate a disturbance. During the investigation, police discovered that Eric Marin, 33, of Butte had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was jailed for a criminal contempt warrant out of Butte City Court.

Aggravated DUI

Nicole Marie De Luna, 34, of Butte was jailed Tuesday night for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and failure to report an accident by quickest means.